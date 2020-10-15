29m ago

KZN police arrest more than 200 people for sexual offences in one month

Kaveel Singh
iStock
  • KZN police have arrested more than 200 people on charges related to sexual offences.
  • The arrests were made in just one month  September.
  • Police also registered 15 convictions totalling 95 years' imprisonment.

KwaZulu-Natal police have revealed shocking statistics on sexual offences, saying they arrested more than 200 people in September alone.

Detectives had their hands full after 236 people were arrested from 1 to 30 September, police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said on Thursday.

"A total of 15 suspects were convicted and sentenced to five terms of life imprisonment, as well as a total of 95 years' imprisonment for sexual related cases.

"As from 1 September 2020 until 30 September 2020, a total of 236 suspects were arrested by detectives from the FCS [Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences] Unit for various cases such as rape, sexual assault, assault, concealment of birth, kidnapping, attempted rape and other cases. These cases remain under investigation by the FCS Unit."

ALSO READ | 'Just politics': Why we cannot allow for the politicisation of sexual harassment

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula said it was "heartbreaking to listen to women saying they have lost hope in the justice system and are left to fight the war on their own".

"I want to assure every women of this province that KwaZulu-Natal police will continue to fight, protect and work diligent[ly] to put the sexual predators behind the bars. The sentences handed [down] to the perpetrators during the month of September 2020 are proof that we are leaving no stone unturned."

