KZN police fuming over claims AKA murder weapon has been found

Marvin Charles and Lisalee Solomons
AKA's family: Brother Steffan Fobers, mother Lynn Forbes and sister Brittany Smith are seen at the memorial service of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes at the Sandton Convention Centre.
PHOTO: Oupa Bopape, Gallo Images
  • A firearm recovered over the weekend will be sent for ballistic testing to establish whether it was used to kill rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane. 
  • Sources close to the investigation confirmed the firearm was recovered in Umlazi, Durban.
  • Forbes and Motsoane were gunned down in February in Durban outside Wish On Florida, a popular restaurant in Morningside.

The police are waiting for ballistics tests to be conducted on a firearm found in Umlazi, Durban, at the weekend, to see if it is linked to the murders of rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane.

They were gunned down in February outside Wish On Florida, a popular restaurant in Morningside, Durban. 

Three months later, the police are still battling to get leads.

Sources close to the investigation told News24 a 9mm pistol was recovered and was now subject to a ballistic comparison where the police will test fire the firearm and compare it to the projectile and/or cartridge brass.

Eyewitness News reported on Tuesday the firearm found at the weekend was believed to have been used to kill the musician.  

The broadcaster said a man in his early 20s was found in possession of the unlicenced firearm.

Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes is seen at the Fees For All Mega Concert at The Campus in Bryanston.

Detectives have been working around the clock to find the gunmen, but authorities remain mum on the investigation.

Asked for comment, KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said they would not be commenting on claims about the weapon used in the murders of Forbes and Motsoane.

"We stand by our statement, which appealed to [the] media to afford our investigators time to work without undue pressure. We are not giving any blow-by-blow update[s] on the matter, and we clearly requested for space to work," he added.

In a statement on Tuesday, KwaZulu-Natal police said it was concerned about the murder weapon being found. 

The statement read:

Some media houses, who clearly seem hell-bent to botch any police endeavours in finding the killers and bring justice to the families of the victims, have started the day on Tuesday morning with unsubstantiated rumours and malicious allegations about the recovery of the so-called murder weapon.

"This insensitive, unethical and inconsiderate reporting has a great potential of arming the persons of interests with ammunition to further complicate the police's progress into the matter.

"Moreover, allegations of this nature also put the investigating team under undue pressure and endangers their lives." 

AKA's lawyer, Rudolph Nkateko Baloyi, said they are aware of the media reports claiming a firearm used in his murder was found over the weekend.

"We have no comment at this point," Baloyi added.


