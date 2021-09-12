5m ago

KZN police gun down security guard after killing spree that claimed the lives of 6 people

Getrude Makhafola
Police have shot dead a security guard.
  • A KwaZulu-Natal security guard allegedly killed six people in a murder spree, starting with his colleague.
  • According to an Independent Police Investigative Directorate report, the victims include his 5-year-old son and three relatives.
  • He is said to have shot at police who tried to corner him, and has been gunned down.

A 26-year-old Mooi River security guard allegedly shot his colleague and relatives, including his 5-year-old son, in a killing spree on Saturday, but he was later gunned down in a shootout with police in Matimatolo, KwaZulu-Natal.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) spokesperson Grace Langa said: "It is alleged that the security officer was with a colleague in a company vehicle on Saturday in Estcourt when he shot and killed him and burned [his body] and dumped it in the veld. After burning his colleague's body, he then left in the company [car]."

According to provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker, after killing his colleague, the guard then headed to a farm in Mooi River where he killed another security guard before getting back into the vehicle and heading to Bruntville, also in Mooi River.

He arrived there and shot dead his 5-year-old son, a 34-year-old relative, who was his ex-girlfriend's sister, and her 13-year-old. Another 5-year-old relative was also killed.

"After fleeing the scene, he went to his ex-girlfriend's place of employment in Alexandra Terrace where he fired several shots at the woman and bolted. The victim, aged 25, was [taken] to hospital where she remains in a critical condition."

"The suspect fled the scene toward Kranskop where police officers intercepted him. He resisted arrest and opened fire at the police officers. The suspect was fatally wounded in the ensuing shootout. Police are investigating six counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and an inquest across three districts in KwaZulu-Natal," Naicker said.

IPID is investigating the shooting.

