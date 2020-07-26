KZN police make 9 arrests for illicit cigarettes, dagga, guns at roadblock

KZN police arrested nine people during a roadblock in the Empangeni area.

Among the items confiscated were cigarettes, guns and dagga.

They will all appear in court on Monday.

Police arrested nine people, in separate incidents, for being in possession of cigarettes, dagga and guns at a roadblock on the N2 in the Empangeni area in KwaZulu-Natal.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said Kwambonambi police stopped two minibus taxis and searched the occupants during the roadblock.

"They arrested two men, aged 26 and 41, for being in possession of illicit cigarettes. Police found both suspects with a number of cartons of counterfeit cigarettes."

Arrested

He said police also searched a bus and found two bags of dagga.

"A 30-year-old man was arrested for possession of dagga. [In addition] police also pulled over three passenger vehicles and arrested six men, aged between 25 and 53, after police found cartons of illicit cigarettes and alcohol in their vehicles."

ALSO READ | Firearms of kidnapping, extremism syndicate identified in footage of other crimes

Naicker said, during the arrests, police were also confronted by an unruly duo.

Supplied Brigadier Jay Naicker

"A passenger, who was in a bakkie, passed undesirable remarks at the police officers who were arresting the men with cigarettes and alcohol. The bakkie was stopped and both the passenger and the driver were searched. Police found the 26-year-old driver in possession of a firearm, and they arrested him for being in illegal possession of a firearm."

He said the nine people arrested will appear in the Empangeni Magistrate's Court on Monday.