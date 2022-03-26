KZN police on high alert amid voice notes threatening violence against foreign-owned shops

KwaZulu-Natal police are on high alert following the posting of voice notes and messages threatening violence.

Foreign business owners have been warned not to operate on Sunday.

Police say officers will be deployed strategically to respond swiftly to those who act unlawfully.

KwaZulu-Natal police are on high alert to ensure safety following the posting of voice notes and messages threatening violence and criminality.

Various voice notes and messages about plans to shut down businesses belonging to foreign nationals in Durban have been widely circulated on social media platforms.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said police officers and other law enforcement agencies were prepared to react to any event which may contribute to the breakdown of law and order.

"Police officers will be deployed strategically to respond swiftly and deal with those who act unlawfully," Naicker added.





He said law enforcement agencies noted that the eThekwini Municipality had not approved an event planned for Sunday at Gugu Dlamini Park. He said the organisers had not obtained permission from the Parks and Recreation Department.

Supporters of Operation Dudula, which targets foreign nationals, were set to head to Durban on Sunday. The organisation started in Johannesburg and was set to have its first meeting in Durban on Sunday.

According to The Witness, refugee organisations in Durban warned foreign nationals in the city to stay at home this weekend for their own safety.

The organisations said they had asked foreign nationals not to operate on Sunday.

READ | Foreign shopkeepers in Durban advised to stay home this weekend

One of the posters circulating on various social media platforms stated that supporters planned to close all foreign-owned shops in the Durban city centre.

Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla "Lux" Dlamini was arrested on Thursday night and was being held at Johannesburg Central police station.

The EFF had laid charges against Dlamini on Wednesday, accusing him of breaking into the house of Victor Ramerafe in Soweto. Operation Dudula members had accused Ramerafe of selling drugs in the township.

"We are appealing to those that may react to the misleading voice notes not to partake in any activity where the laws of the country may be broken," said Naicker.

He also urged the public to refrain from reposting fake voice notes and messages.

"Police will not hesitate to deal decisively with those found contravening the law," he added.



