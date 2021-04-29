1h ago

add bookmark

KZN police release pictures, names of escaped prisoners

Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • KwaZulu-Natal police have released the names and pictures of 16 escaped prisoners who are still on the run.
  • The awaiting-trial offenders escaped after five heavily armed men forced a prisoner transport vehicle to a halt.
  • Several prisoners escaped, but the police managed to nab the majority of them.

KwaZulu-Natal police have released the names and pictures of the remaining 16 escaped awaiting-trial prisoners who brazenly broke free from custody on Wednesday.

The 16 are part of 45 awaiting-trial prisoners who were being transported from prison to the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court when armed gunmen forced the prisoner transport vehicle off the road.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said two police officers, who were seated in the front of the truck, were injured slightly when the vehicle hit the pavement after being forced off the road.

"Five heavily armed men travelling in a double-cab bakkie pointed firearms at the police officers whilst one of the men use a bolt cutter to cut the locks on the back of the vehicle.

"Some of the prisoners remained in the vehicle, whilst others handed themselves over to police at various locations in Pietermaritzburg and some were found by police in the city. By late yesterday afternoon, 27 of the 45 prisoners were back in police custody whilst 18 were confirmed to be on the run. This morning, two more were rearrested, bringing the total on the run to 16."

READ | Manhunt launched for 'dangerous' prisoners who escaped while in transit in Mpumalanga

Naicker added specialised multidisciplinary teams were assembled to hunt down those who were still on the run.

"These teams will work incessantly until they arrest those that they were tasked to hunt down. No effort is being spared as the teams have been bolstered with the necessary resources and expertise to fulfil their mission."

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi visited the scene where the escape took place and gave senior officers specific directives.

"Whilst our efforts are focused on hunting down these escapees, the escape is being investigated from a criminal perspective and from an internal standpoint," he said.

KwaZulu-Natal police have released the names and p
KwaZulu-Natal police have released the names and pictures of 16 escaped prisoners who are still on the run.
KwaZulu-Natal police have released the names and p
KwaZulu-Natal police have released the names and pictures of 16 escaped prisoners who are still on the run
KwaZulu-Natal police have released the names and p
KwaZulu-Natal police have released the names and pictures of 16 escaped prisoners who are still on the run
KwaZulu-Natal police have released the names and p
KwaZulu-Natal police have released the names and pictures of 16 escaped prisoners who are still on the run
KwaZulu-Natal police have released the names and p
KwaZulu-Natal police have released the names and pictures of 16 escaped prisoners who are still on the run
KwaZulu-Natal police have released the names and p
KwaZulu-Natal police have released the names and pictures of 16 escaped prisoners who are still on the run
KwaZulu-Natal police have released the names and p
KwaZulu-Natal police have released the names and pictures of 16 escaped prisoners who are still on the run
KwaZulu-Natal police have released the names and p
KwaZulu-Natal police have released the names and pictures of 16 escaped prisoners who are still on the run
KwaZulu-Natal police have released the names and p
KwaZulu-Natal police have released the names and pictures of 16 escaped prisoners who are still on the run
KwaZulu-Natal police have released the names and p
KwaZulu-Natal police have released the names and pictures of 16 escaped prisoners who are still on the run
KwaZulu-Natal police have released the names and p
KwaZulu-Natal police have released the names and pictures of 16 escaped prisoners who are still on the run
KwaZulu-Natal police have released the names and p
KwaZulu-Natal police have released the names and pictures of 16 escaped prisoners who are still on the run
KwaZulu-Natal police have released the names and p
KwaZulu-Natal police have released the names and pictures of 16 escaped prisoners who are still on the run

Those who are on the run are:

Murder suspects Siphelele Chamane, 28, Mbukiseni Ndlovu, 38, Mpho Phalo, 31, Mphali Khanyiso Kou, 30, and Thubelihle Dlomo, 19.

Rape and robbery suspect Sphelele Ntsuntsu Mkhize, 35, as well as Kabelo Mtisilwane, 27, Wiseman Shezi, 26, who are facing robbery charges.

Talent Mncube, 19, was in custody for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, Mlungisi Caster Ndlovu, 25, was arrested for theft and Skhumbuzo Ngcobo, 36, was arrested for the theft of motor vehicle.

Fonane Paulo Pone, 31, Frank Lutchman, 23, and George Paul, 29 were arrested in terms of the Immigration Act, Sbonelo Bhengu, 31, was arrested on malicious damage to property charges and Mlungisi Mncwabe, 43 is facing attempted murder charges.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsjay naickerpietermaritzburgkwazulu-natalcrime
Lottery
Sweet end to the public holiday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As a child or as an adult, have you ever been a victim of bullying?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, at school
55% - 6396 votes
Yes, at work
18% - 2139 votes
No, I've never experienced this
27% - 3123 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.32
(+0.6)
GBP/ZAR
19.98
(+0.7)
EUR/ZAR
17.34
(+0.5)
AUD/ZAR
11.12
(+0.3)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.3)
Gold
1,768.70
(-0.7)
Silver
25.97
(-0.8)
Platinum
1,200.49
(-1.8)
Brent Crude
67.27
(+1.3)
Palladium
2,952.50
(+0.6)
All Share
67,393
(-0.5)
Top 40
61,508
(-0.5)
Financial 15
12,601
(+1.4)
Industrial 25
86,202
(-0.8)
Resource 10
69,146
(-1.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo