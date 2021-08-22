KZN premier calls for calm amid shutdown rumours

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has called for calm amid rumours of a national shutdown.

Social media posts have called for a shutdown and march in Durban, he said.

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure said law enforcement agencies were on high alert.

On Sunday, police and other law enforcement agencies said they had put measures in place, through the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJOINTS), to ensure the safety and security of all South Africans amid threats of a national shutdown on Monday.

Zikalala said a poster had been widely circulated on social media announcing a shutdown and march in Durban.

He added the provincial government was ready to engage with residents' concerns, but cautioned protests and marches should be conducted within the law and national lockdown regulations.

"As far as government is concerned, [Monday] is a normal working day. We call for calm as we are not aware of anyone who is authorised to carry out a shutdown of businesses [on Monday] or any other time. We advise employers and society in general to conduct their business as normal but exercise extra vigilance."





Zikalala said the rumours were being taken seriously, and law enforcement agencies were fully prepared to safeguard the right to life, freedom of movement, property, and any other eventuality.

He added they were "ready to deal with the situation to ensure law and order in KwaZulu-Natal".

"We are in the process of economic recovery and rebuilding of the province following the recent civil unrest. We need to protect and save jobs and the livelihoods of citizens. We must not be distracted from our mission which is to reignite economic growth and create much-needed jobs."

NatJOINTS said it was aware of social media posts calling for a national shutdown.

It added law enforcement agencies were on high alert to ensure the safety of residents and discouraged people from taking part in illegal activities.

The NatJOINTS is aware of inflammatory messages on various social media platforms advocating for violence. Those behind these messages are warned that inciting violence is a criminal offence. Members of the public are cautioned against spreading such divisive messages. https://t.co/CwcMUCJYSj — Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) August 22, 2021

Local community policing forums have been urged to work with the police to prevent any lawlessness in communities.

NatJOINTS spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the authorities were aware of "inflammatory messages" on social media platforms advocating for violence.

"Those behind these messages are warned that inciting violence is a criminal offence. Members of the public are cautioned against spreading such divisive messages," he said.

NatJOINTS also reminded people adjusted alert Level 3 lockdown regulations were in place and called on people to adhere to the regulations.