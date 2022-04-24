KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala asks bereaved families to rely on God for strength





Sihle Zikalala has asked all bereaved families to rely on God for strength.

Zikalala addressed the funeral of the Jilekas, who lost five of their family members in the recent floods.

The Jilekas are among many in KwaZulu-Natal who lost more than one family member.

"This is the time to ask God to be with us."

An emotional Sihle Zikalala, KwaZulu-Natal premier, addressed mourners during the mass funeral of five members of the Jileka family in Hammarsdale on Sunday.



The tragedy claimed the lives of Charity Jileka, 38, her two children Elimiyo Ongezile Khanyisa Jileka, 2, and UYenzokuhle Fanelesonge Jileka, 10, and her eldest sister's children Aphile Mangaliso Jileka, 13 and UZekhethelo Success Jileka, 10 who died when a wall collapsed on them during the heavy floods on 12 April.



"We never thought such a disaster would hit us in our province. We defeated wars that claimed many lives in the province in the past.

We plead with God to heal families who lost their loved ones. Through divine intervention, they will be healed.





Zikalala said the province had been hit by an immense tragedy that could not be explained.

"Our people have lost their lives. Many families have lost more than one person, including the hardest-hit Mdlalose family in Inanda, who lost 10 of their family members.

"Death can't be tolerated. What happened to the Jileka family and others is painful and unforgettable. This is the time to ask God to be with us. You are not forgotten. The entire country is with you and other families in grief," Zikalala said.

Blame game

Zikalala said they understood that many homes swept away or destroyed were situated in hilly terrain.

"This tragedy has hit people in urban and rural areas. It didn't choose a race. This tragedy has taught us about the desperation of our people to have the land to build their homes.

"This is not the time to blame our people who built their homes near rivers and streams. Today, the black nation doesn't own land. Their land was taken away by white people.

"As a nation, we need to hold hands regardless of the situation. We appreciate the support we have received to assist the bereaved families. The Jileka family will never be ignored. We will assist them in changing their lives," Zikalala said.

Nontobeko Jileka said the tragedy happened after 22:00 as the family was sleeping.



Jileka said her mother was struggling to cope with the thought that she could not rescue her daughter Charity and four grandchildren.

"This funeral is amazing. We have received enormous support, including from a local church that took us in because we don't have a home. Not only did we lose family members, we also lost our entire house.

"I am feeling sorry for our mother. She was present, sleeping next to Charity when [the wall collapsed and] she died. Our mother and surviving grandchildren who were present need counselling," Jileka said.

She said she was at work when the tragedy occurred.



