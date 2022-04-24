55m ago

add bookmark

KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala asks bereaved families to rely on God for strength

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article


  • Sihle Zikalala has asked all bereaved families to rely on God for strength.
  • Zikalala addressed the funeral of the Jilekas, who lost five of their family members in the recent floods. 
  • The Jilekas are among many in KwaZulu-Natal who lost more than one family member. 

"This is the time to ask God to be with us."

An emotional Sihle Zikalala, KwaZulu-Natal premier, addressed mourners during the mass funeral of five members of the Jileka family in Hammarsdale on Sunday.

The tragedy claimed the lives of Charity Jileka, 38, her two children Elimiyo Ongezile Khanyisa Jileka, 2, and UYenzokuhle Fanelesonge Jileka, 10, and her eldest sister's children Aphile Mangaliso Jileka, 13 and UZekhethelo Success Jileka, 10 who died when a wall collapsed  on them during the heavy floods on 12 April.

"We never thought such a disaster would hit us in our province. We defeated wars that claimed many lives in the province in the past.

We plead with God to heal families who lost their loved ones. Through divine intervention, they will be healed.


Zikalala said the province had been hit by an immense tragedy that could not be explained.

"Our people have lost their lives. Many families have lost more than one person, including the hardest-hit Mdlalose family in Inanda, who lost 10 of their family members.

"Death can't be tolerated. What happened to the Jileka family and others is painful and unforgettable. This is the time to ask God to be with us. You are not forgotten. The entire country is with you and other families in grief," Zikalala said.

Blame game

Zikalala said they understood that many homes swept away or destroyed were situated in hilly terrain.

"This tragedy has hit people in urban and rural areas. It didn't choose a race. This tragedy has taught us about the desperation of our people to have the land to build their homes.

"This is not the time to blame our people who built their homes near rivers and streams. Today, the black nation doesn't own land. Their land was taken away by white people.

"As a nation, we need to hold hands regardless of the situation. We appreciate the support we have received to assist the bereaved families. The Jileka family will never be ignored. We will assist them in changing their lives," Zikalala said.

Charity Jileka, 38, her two children Elimiyo Ongez
Charity Jileka, 38, her two children Elimiyo Ongezile Khanyisa Jileka, 2, and UYenzokuhle Fanelesonge Jileka, 10 and her eldest sister's children Aphile Mangaliso Jileka, 13 and UZekhethelo Success Jileka, 10, died when a wall collapsed on them during the heavy floods on 12 April. (Photo: Amy Gibbings)

Nontobeko Jileka said the tragedy happened after 22:00 as the family was sleeping.

Jileka said her mother was struggling to cope with the thought that she could not rescue her daughter Charity and four grandchildren. 

"This funeral is amazing. We have received enormous support, including from a local church that took us in because we don't have a home. Not only did we lose family members, we also lost our entire house.

"I am feeling sorry for our mother. She was present, sleeping next to Charity when [the wall collapsed and] she died. Our mother and surviving grandchildren who were present need counselling," Jileka said.

She said she was at work when the tragedy occurred.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sihle zikalalahammarsdalekwazulu-natal
Lottery
Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 8079 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 3483 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.53
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
19.95
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.77
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.24
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.1%
Gold
1,931.71
0.0%
Silver
24.16
0.0%
Palladium
2,378.76
0.0%
Platinum
933.13
0.0%
Brent Crude
106.65
-1.6%
Top 40
65,386
-1.6%
All Share
72,265
-1.5%
Resource 10
76,311
-4.4%
Industrial 25
80,390
-0.2%
Financial 15
16,458
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | ‘Dirtbarbie’ cuts her hair for cancer wigs, insists she'll beat rare...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | ‘Dirtbarbie’ cuts her hair for cancer wigs, insists she'll beat rare terminal diagnosis
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town barman hailed as hero for saving group swept out to sea by...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town barman hailed as hero for saving group swept out to sea by massive wave
WATCH | 'Dancing is life': Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA's best

19 Apr

WATCH | 'Dancing is life': Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA's best
Bo-Kaap Boeka Collective helps nourish friendship and kindness with giant supper

16 Apr

Bo-Kaap Boeka Collective helps nourish friendship and kindness with giant supper
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo