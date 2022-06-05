KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala lays crimen injuria, assault charges against Ngizwe Mchunu

KZN premier Sihle Zikalala has opened a crimen injuria and assault case against Ngizwe Mchunu.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has opened a crimen injuria and assault case against former Ukhozi FM presenter Ngizwe Mchunu.

This followed an incident that took place during the Ingoma kazwelonke competition held at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

"There has been a series of recent episodes during which Mr Ngizwe Mchunu hurled verbal abuse and invectives at the premier without justification or provocation," Zikala's spokesperson Lennox Mabaso said in a statement.

Mabaso said Mchunu escalated the matter on Saturday when he went the exclusive area where the premier was seated, and started "hurling insults".

"As a result, people nearby had to intervene. With the aid of security personnel, the premier had to leave the event," said Mabaso.

He said Zikalala would not let the matter go.

"In this regard, the premier stands ready and is duty bound to exhaust all legal avenues to protect himself and the dignity of the office he occupies from unscrupulous and unwarranted attacks by individuals such as Mr Mchunu," added Mabaso.

Police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said police were investigating two cases that had been registered at the Durban Central police station.

"The SAPS confirms that the first case of common assault was registered on Saturday, 4 June 2022 while the second case of crimen injuria was registered on Sunday, 5 June 2022. Both matters are still under investigation."



Mchunu claimed he was the first to open a criminal complaint at the Durban Central police station against Zikalala for alleged assault, the SABC reported.



Zikalala said there had been a series of recent episodes during which Mchunu had verbally abused him.

Mchunu claimed comments made against Zikalala were part of a political debate, the SABC reported. He also claimed that he retaliated when Zikalala hit him first.

News24 could not immediately reach Mchunu; his comment will be added once received.



