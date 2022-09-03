1h ago

add bookmark

KZN premier wants urgent meeting with Auditor-General over damning flood fund findings

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube. Photo: Phumlani Thabethe
KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube. Photo: Phumlani Thabethe
  • KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube wants to meet with Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke following a damning report on the province's response to the April floods. 
  • Earlier this week, Maluleke said government’s response to the KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape floods had been  too slow and failed to meet the affected communities' needs.
  • Dube-Ncube said a meeting with Maluleke would be "be of great benefit" to the province. 

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has requested an urgent meeting with Auditor-General (AG) Tsakani Maluleke following damning findings related to the relief funds meant for flood-affected communities. 

Dube-Ncube said she wanted to meet with Maluleke following the release of the first real-time audit into the relief funds in response to the flood disaster in April this year.

"It is important that as the provincial government, we adequately understand and develop capacity to respond to the issues raised by the Auditor-General," Dube-Ncube said in a statement on Saturday. 

Earlier this week, the AG said the government's response to the flood disaster in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape had been too slow and failed to meet the needs of the affected communities within the prescribed deadline.

READ | Auditor-General red flags poor temporary housing units for KZN flood beneficiaries

President Cyril Ramaphosa requested the AG's office to conduct a real-time audit on the flood relief funds to ensure they were used for their intended purposes. The decision follows concerns that the resources allocated to deal with the disaster would be misappropriated or wasted.

The AG report found damage assessments were not performed because of the backlog in addressing the impact of four previous disasters dating as far back as 2013. 


She also found only 736 of the 1 810 temporary residential units had been completed and were in use in KwaZulu-Natal, and only 45 of the 4 799 temporary residential units had been completed in Eastern Cape by 31 July, 2022. 

Dube-Ncube said the government agrees with the AG's highlights, which are that:

Where delivery is slow or compromised, leadership must take urgent action to alleviate the hardship of affected communities;

Even in times of crisis, the quality of delivery and value for money should be non-negotiable;

Preventative controls should be implemented to avoid failure, especially in the infrastructure rebuilding phase; and

Government should continue to build disaster management capacity and capabilities and learn from previous disasters.

“Given the serious nature of the findings and the call for an urgent response, the Office of the Premier believes an engagement will be of great benefit and will enable provincial government and all sector institutions in the province to respond adequately and comprehensively to all the issues of concern raised by the Auditor-General.

"The provincial government will, however, continue to study all the reports on this matter, including the final general and special reports in order to be able to provide our own considered response on all matters raised by the Auditor-General’s office,”   Dube-Ncube said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nomusa dube-ncubepietermaritzburgkwazulu-natalfloods
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Some South Africans are not happy after Meghan Markle relayed a story about her 2019 royal tour to SA. What are your views?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Much ado about nothing - just more social media noise
69% - 3363 votes
Ag shame, she was totally quoted out of context
6% - 286 votes
I fully agree with their sentiments
25% - 1241 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA

11h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.30
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.91
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.22
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.78
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.0%
Gold
1,712.34
0.0%
Silver
18.06
0.0%
Palladium
2,027.50
0.0%
Platinum
839.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
93.02
+0.7%
Top 40
60,854
+2.2%
All Share
67,378
+2.0%
Resource 10
60,275
+3.5%
Industrial 25
83,360
+1.7%
Financial 15
15,066
+1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first

02 Sep

Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first
How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a...

26 Aug

How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a time
Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family...

26 Aug

Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family keeps her humble
A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19

26 Aug

A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22242.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo