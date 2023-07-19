8m ago

KZN principal gave stationery and money to silence 15-year-old he raped

Kaveel Singh
A KwaZulu-Natal principal has been handed a life sentence for repeatedly raping a 15-year-old pupil.
A KwaZulu-Natal principal has been handed a life sentence for repeatedly raping a 15-year-old pupil.
  • A KZN principal was handed a life sentence after he repeatedly raped a 15-year-old.
  • The principal gave the teenager money and stationery in exchange for his silence.
  • The boy eventually broke down after a member of his church noticed him behaving strangely.

A former KwaZulu-Natal principal was handed a life sentence for repeatedly raping a 15-year-old boy.

The Vryheid Magistrate's Court handed the sentence to Mduduzi Ndlovu, 39, on Tuesday.

The court heard how Ndlovu manipulated and violated the teen, who trusted and believed in him as his teacher, police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said on Wednesday.

"Investigations proved that, on one afternoon in 2018, the principal requested the boy to assist him in his office and, inside the office, the convicted rapist became aggressive and raped the victim."

Netshiunda said Ndlovu threatened to harm the boy if he told anyone about the incident.

"He also gave him money and stationery in exchange for his silence."

Ndlovu raped the boy on several occasions and would sometimes fetch him at home and then drive to his place of residence in the Bhekuzulu area, where he would rape the boy.

"In 2022, a church member noticed strange behaviour from the boy and questioned him. The teenager broke his silence and a rape case was duly opened."

READ | A teenager Gerhard Ackerman sent to the HIV-positive Paul Kennedy to rape now has full-blown Aids

Ndlovu made several court appearances before he was convicted.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment for rape and was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.

His name will be added to the national register for sex offenders.

In a separate incident, the Verulam Regional Court sentenced Mhloli Ndlovu, 31, to life imprisonment after he was found guilty of raping a 19-year-old relative.

Almost a year ago, on the evening of 23 July 2022, Ndlovu took the victim to the Nodwengu area, where the rape took place.

He then drove to Mahlabathini, where he continued to rape the teenager.

On both occasions, he raped the victim inside his vehicle. His sentence was handed down last week.  

