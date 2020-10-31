KZN private ambulances claim Road Accident Fund owes them R7m

Private KwaZulu-Natal ambulance owners have suspended their services for 24 hours, saying the Road Accident Fund owes them R7 million.

The service providers claim the RAF has not paid them in full since March.

Should the issue not be resolved by 7 November, the ambulances may suspend services for longer.

KwaZulu-Natal paramedics are threatening to cut their services if the Road Accident Fund (RAF) does not pay them.

This after the KZN Private Ambulance Association (KPAA) said its more than 25 members were not paid in full since March and were owed around R7 million.

As a result, many private ambulance service providers had to downsize their businesses and retrench staff, KPAA spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said.

The organisation previously met with the RAF and has asked for the matter to be resolved by Thursday.

When this didn't happen is embarked on mass protest action.

On Friday, KPAA members gathered at King Dinuzulu Park in Durban and drove, in convoy, to the RAF offices in central Durban, according to The Independent on Saturday. They also suspended services to those who did not have medical aid or insurance for 24 hours and handed over a memorandum to the RAF.

KPAA acting chairperson Andile Nduli told The Independent on Saturday that many of the private ambulance providers were small businesses that were forced to provide their own personal protective equipment at the start of the Covid-19 lockdown on top of normal expenses, such as salaries and fuel costs.

The KPAA has given the RAF until 7 November to respond and may suspend their services for a longer period if the deadline is not met.

RAF spokesperson William Maphutha confirmed that the RAF had received the memorandum and said the organisation would consult other government departments involved, such as the Department of Health and Department of Transport.

"As the Road Accident Fund, we will be looking intensively into all grievances raised and respond accordingly. Some of the matters raised require us to determine whether or not there exists contractual agreements," said Maphutha.

"In addition, we also need to determine if there was a legal basis for the payment of the queried amounts in law. We welcome engagement and will continue to do so as a caring government."