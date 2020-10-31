57m ago

add bookmark

KZN private ambulances claim Road Accident Fund owes them R7m

Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Private KwaZulu-Natal ambulance owners have suspended their services for 24 hours, saying the Road Accident Fund owes them R7 million.
  • The service providers claim the RAF has not paid them in full since March.
  • Should the issue not be resolved by 7 November, the ambulances may suspend services for longer.

KwaZulu-Natal paramedics are threatening to cut their services if the Road Accident Fund (RAF) does not pay them.

This after the KZN Private Ambulance Association (KPAA) said its more than 25 members were not paid in full since March and were owed around R7 million.

As a result, many private ambulance service providers had to downsize their businesses and retrench staff, KPAA spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said.

The organisation previously met with the RAF and has asked for the matter to be resolved by Thursday.

When this didn't happen is embarked on mass protest action.

On Friday, KPAA members gathered at King Dinuzulu Park in Durban and drove, in convoy, to the RAF offices in central Durban, according to The Independent on Saturday. They also suspended services to those who did not have medical aid or insurance for 24 hours and handed over a memorandum to the RAF.

KPAA acting chairperson Andile Nduli told The Independent on Saturday that many of the private ambulance providers were small businesses that were forced to provide their own personal protective equipment at the start of the Covid-19 lockdown on top of normal expenses, such as salaries and fuel costs.

The KPAA has given the RAF until 7 November to respond and may suspend their services for a longer period if the deadline is not met.

RAF spokesperson William Maphutha confirmed that the RAF had received the memorandum and said the organisation would consult other government departments involved, such as the Department of Health and Department of Transport.

"As the Road Accident Fund, we will be looking intensively into all grievances raised and respond accordingly. Some of the matters raised require us to determine whether or not there exists contractual agreements," said Maphutha.

"In addition, we also need to determine if there was a legal basis for the payment of the queried amounts in law. We welcome engagement and will continue to do so as a caring government."

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Durban paramedic at accident scene injured as car slams into ambulance
Flying doctors: UK air ambulance tests paramedic jet suit
Road Accident Fund employee accused of corruption, appears in court
Read more on:
road accident fundkwazulu-nataldurban
Lottery
Lucky Friday for 5 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Until the matric exams are over, my family is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Self-isolating to ensure we don't miss any exams
13% - 207 votes
Following Covid-19 safety protocols, but still going out like normal
54% - 836 votes
Business as usual, we're not worried about the virus
33% - 519 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.23
(+0.67)
ZAR/GBP
21.02
(+0.59)
ZAR/EUR
18.90
(+1.01)
ZAR/AUD
11.40
(+0.88)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.82)
Gold
1877.90
(+0.05)
Silver
23.62
(+0.11)
Platinum
844.50
(+0.39)
Brent Crude
37.86
(-0.84)
Palladium
2204.58
(+0.60)
All Share
51684.70
(-0.41)
Top 40
47472.92
(-0.22)
Financial 15
9459.76
(-3.04)
Industrial 25
73439.58
(+1.04)
Resource 10
47245.91
(-1.21)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo