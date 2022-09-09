48m ago

add bookmark

KZN pupil accused of torching deputy principal's car arrested

accreditation
Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

  • A teenager who allegedly torched his deputy principal's car after his cellphone was confiscated has been arrested.
  • He was charged with arson and is expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court next week.
  • He has since been released into the custody of his parents following his arrest.

A KwaZulu-Natal teenager accused of torching his deputy principal's car after she confiscated his cellphone has been arrested.

On Friday, police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo confirmed the arrest.

"It is alleged that a 17-year-old pupil was seen pouring petrol on the vehicle before fleeing the scene. The suspect was arrested and released [into the] custody of [his] parents."

He is due in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, where he faces charges of arson.

On Thursday, a day after the incident, the Department of Education vowed to act decisively.

The incident, involving a Grade 10 pupil from Northbury Park Secondary School in Northdale, Pietermaritzburg, saw chaos unfold as the pupil allegedly took revenge on the senior school official.

News24 reported department spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa saying the district director would address the matter.

"We are absolutely shocked and disappointed by what has happened. From what we know, the pupil threw petrol on the car and set it alight."

While fire extinguishers were used to put out the fire, the car was still badly damaged, Mthethwa said.

He added earlier in the morning, on Wednesday, the deputy principal had reprimanded the same pupil for carrying a cellphone, something that goes against school policy.

READ | Teachers under threat: Alarm raised as principal shot and killed

"His phone was confiscated and put in a safe place. We condemn this barbaric act in the strongest possible terms."

While the school was closed on Thursday, arrangements were made for Grade 12 exams to continue as normal.

This is not the first incident of pupils turning to fire to protest in KZN in recent weeks.

Last week, News24 reported Ndengetho High School pupils torched their school after a police search-and-seizure operation netted cellphones weapons and drugs.

Around 400 cellphones were confiscated in the raid.

Pupils turned on teaching staff shortly after police left the school, torching classrooms and unleashing chaos on school premises.

Police are investigating a case of malicious damage to property following the incident.

Mthethwa said police and the department often worked together to ensure safety at schools.

The department condemned the incident.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pietermaritzburgkwazulu-nataleducationcrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Some South Africans are not happy after Meghan Markle relayed a story about her 2019 royal tour to SA. What are your views?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Much ado about nothing - just more social media noise
68% - 6367 votes
Ag shame, she was totally quoted out of context
6% - 584 votes
I fully agree with their sentiments
25% - 2360 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA

03 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.28
+1.3%
Rand - Pound
20.02
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
17.35
+0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.81
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.2%
Gold
1,715.10
+0.4%
Silver
18.71
+0.9%
Palladium
2,173.36
+1.5%
Platinum
883.04
-0.2%
Brent Crude
89.15
+1.3%
Top 40
62,351
+2.8%
All Share
68,964
+2.5%
Resource 10
63,534
+4.6%
Industrial 25
84,913
+1.9%
Financial 15
15,085
+2.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first

02 Sep

Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first
How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a...

26 Aug

How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a time
Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family...

26 Aug

Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family keeps her humble
A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19

26 Aug

A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22248.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo