KZN pupil accused of torching deputy principal's car arrested

A teenager who allegedly torched his deputy principal's car after his cellphone was confiscated has been arrested.

He was charged with arson and is expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court next week.

He has since been released into the custody of his parents following his arrest.

On Friday, police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo confirmed the arrest.

"It is alleged that a 17-year-old pupil was seen pouring petrol on the vehicle before fleeing the scene. The suspect was arrested and released [into the] custody of [his] parents."

He is due in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, where he faces charges of arson.

On Thursday, a day after the incident, the Department of Education vowed to act decisively.

The incident, involving a Grade 10 pupil from Northbury Park Secondary School in Northdale, Pietermaritzburg, saw chaos unfold as the pupil allegedly took revenge on the senior school official.

News24 reported department spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa saying the district director would address the matter.

"We are absolutely shocked and disappointed by what has happened. From what we know, the pupil threw petrol on the car and set it alight."

While fire extinguishers were used to put out the fire, the car was still badly damaged, Mthethwa said.

He added earlier in the morning, on Wednesday, the deputy principal had reprimanded the same pupil for carrying a cellphone, something that goes against school policy.

"His phone was confiscated and put in a safe place. We condemn this barbaric act in the strongest possible terms."

While the school was closed on Thursday, arrangements were made for Grade 12 exams to continue as normal.

This is not the first incident of pupils turning to fire to protest in KZN in recent weeks.

Last week, News24 reported Ndengetho High School pupils torched their school after a police search-and-seizure operation netted cellphones weapons and drugs.

Around 400 cellphones were confiscated in the raid.

Pupils turned on teaching staff shortly after police left the school, torching classrooms and unleashing chaos on school premises.

Police are investigating a case of malicious damage to property following the incident.

Mthethwa said police and the department often worked together to ensure safety at schools.

The department condemned the incident.