10m ago

add bookmark

KZN pupil beaten in bullying incident back at school and 'recovering well', says education dept

Kaveel Singh
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A screenshot of the bullying incident.
A screenshot of the bullying incident.
Screengrab
  • A KZN pupil who was the victim of bullying is reportedly recovering well.
  • A video of the bullying incident, in which her underwear was ripped, went viral on Monday.
  • The provincial Department of Education says has paid her a visit.

A bullied KwaZulu-Natal pupil is recovering well after her underwear was ripped and she was beaten by a fellow pupil, the provincial education department said on Friday.

"The Amathole High School [pupil who] was seen in the video that has been circulating [on] social media is recovering very well. There has been claims that the learner has since passed on [which are] incorrect," said spokesperson, Muzi Mahlambi.

He said a department delegation from the head office and district offices visited the pupil at her home on Wednesday.

He added: "Yesterday morning the department spoke to the principal of the school, who confirmed that the girl pupil attended school on Tuesday and today [Friday]."

Suspended

The department suspended two pupils from the school after a video of one of them attacking the girl went viral on social media. They will undergo a disciplinary hearing.

The video, which circulated on social media on Monday, shows the girl on the floor while another pupil rips her underwear.

ALSO READ | KZN tops school dropout projections, education dept looking into 'worrying' stats

The attacking pupil then begins throwing a flurry of punches as her schoolmate helplessly takes the beating and other pupils watch.

The department said the school governing body was directed to finalise the disciplinary processes within seven days.

News24 further reported that the department's legal services officials were directed to assist the pupil to open a case with the police "and to contact social media platforms' administrators with the aim of removing and blocking circulation of the video".

Related Links
KZN education suspends two pupils after bully video goes viral
Crime stats: 9 deaths from bullying in schools - that's more than the number of prison fight murders
Fear and loathing at UCT as university Ombud calls VC Mamokgethi Phakeng a 'bully'
Read more on:
durbaneducation
Lottery
4 players bag R91k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
21% - 2388 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
5% - 528 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
53% - 6040 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
21% - 2377 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.75
(+0.48)
ZAR/GBP
21.44
(+0.83)
ZAR/EUR
19.83
(+0.65)
ZAR/AUD
12.20
(+0.48)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.79)
Gold
1948.66
(+0.26)
Silver
26.92
(+0.41)
Platinum
939.00
(+1.95)
Brent Crude
39.71
(-1.79)
Palladium
2316.00
(+1.66)
All Share
56157.84
(+0.36)
Top 40
51787.85
(+0.50)
Financial 15
10226.03
(-1.73)
Industrial 25
75059.06
(+0.68)
Resource 10
56227.66
(+1.01)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20254.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo