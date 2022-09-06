1h ago

add bookmark

KZN pupils go on rampage, torch school after police seize cellphones, weapons and drugs

accreditation
Kaveel Singh and Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Ndengetho High in KwaZulu-Natal.
Ndengetho High in KwaZulu-Natal.
Maxar Technologies, Airbus, Google Maps, taken 202
  • Pupils at Ndengetho High in KwaZulu-Natal torched the school after police conducted a search and seizure operation on the premises.
  • Police confiscated cellphones, weapons and drugs during the operation.
  • The Department of Education condemned the behaviour, saying search and seizure operations helped to ensure community safety.

Pupils at a high school in KwaNdengezi in KwaZulu-Natal have torched their school in anger after police conducted a search and seizure operation and seized cellphones, weapons and drugs.

The incident, which took place at Ndengetho High School on Thursday, raised the ire of the provincial education department.

Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said a case of malicious damage to property was opened at KwaNdengezi police station.

"The department condemns in the strongest possible terms the torching of classrooms and vandalism that took place at the school," education department spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said.

READ | Limpopo high school torched and robbed of feeding scheme food parcels

Mthethwa said pupils reacted negatively to the search and seizure operation after 400 cellphones were confiscated, resulting in the school being torched.

He said the confiscation of cellphones, which angered the pupils, was in line with the school's code of conduct.

Shortly after police left, pupils turned on staff and began torching the premises.

Mthethwa said:

According to the school's code of conduct, pupils are not allowed to take cellphones onto the school premises, hence cellphones were confiscated by police. The department commends police.

Mthethwa said the police and education department had an agreement, which was signed more than a decade ago, which governed safety and security at schools.

"The police are acting in line with the agreement, which is aimed at eradicating crime in schools."

He said that in terms of the agreement, all schools were linked to their local police stations.

He said 18 000 schools in South Africa were directly "assigned a police station to ensure that all schools are crime-free zones".

Mthethwa reminded school management teams to ensure that codes of conduct at schools were adhered to "at all times".

KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Mbali Frazer said:

We applaud the work of the police and are encouraged to see that our agreement with police is bearing fruit.

Education department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said most pupils attended classes on Monday after a meeting between school management and the department.

"Our view was to have all the grades come back because all parents had committed [on Sunday] to bringing the pupils back."

He said that despite the fire, there was "no reason to stagger the reopening of the school".

DA provincial spokesperson on education Imran Keeka condemned the incident and called on police to hold those involved in the violence accountable.

"The alleged act of arson, so brazenly conducted, is criminal, and every effort must be made to bring down the law on those involved. When learners are allegedly involved in such destruction of property that is there for their own good, they are themselves responsible for damaging their future.

"We call upon SAPS to do everything in their power to bring the culprits to book. It is indeed sickening to the core that this has happened," said Keeka.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
durbankwazulu-nataleducationprotests
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Some South Africans are not happy after Meghan Markle relayed a story about her 2019 royal tour to SA. What are your views?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Much ado about nothing - just more social media noise
69% - 5074 votes
Ag shame, she was totally quoted out of context
6% - 442 votes
I fully agree with their sentiments
25% - 1868 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA

03 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.27
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
19.96
-1.0%
Rand - Euro
17.11
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.66
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.8%
Gold
1,704.79
-0.3%
Silver
18.11
-0.4%
Palladium
2,009.50
-1.4%
Platinum
856.00
+0.7%
Brent Crude
95.74
+2.8%
Top 40
60,943
+0.2%
All Share
67,513
+0.2%
Resource 10
60,966
+0.3%
Industrial 25
82,750
+0.2%
Financial 15
15,199
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first

02 Sep

Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first
How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a...

26 Aug

How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a time
Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family...

26 Aug

Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family keeps her humble
A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19

26 Aug

A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22248.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo