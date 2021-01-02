50m ago

KZN residents warned to be cautious as storms lash province

Malibongwe Dayimani
Inclement weather had battered eThekwini and Msunduzi since New Year's Eve.
Inclement weather had battered eThekwini and Msunduzi since New Year's Eve.
  • Parts of KwaZulu-Natal have been experiencing heavy rains, which have damaged roads, the electricity network and houses since New Year's Eve. 
  • The KZN government has dispatched disaster management teams to the affected areas.
  • Several communities have been left without electricity. 

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka has urged residents of KwaZulu-Natal to be vigilant as weather conditions continue to deteriorate in the province. 

This after heavy rains lashed the province, which damaged houses, roads and the electricity network.

The inclement weather had battered eThekwini and Msunduzi since New Year's Eve, said Hlomuka.

This left several communities without electricity, with engineers working hard to restore power to the affected areas, he added. 

According to him, several houses were partially damaged by strong winds and heavy rains in the Greater Kokstad and Ukhahlamba municipalities on Friday.  

"Disaster management teams have been dispatched to the affected areas and are conducting assessments of the extent of the damage. So far, no reports of injuries or fatalities have been received." 

Hlomuka appealed to residents to continue to be cautious as the bad weather conditions were expected to persist over the weekend.

