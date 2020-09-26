2h ago

KZN 'robber' killed during shootout with cops

Nicole McCain
Gun. (Photo: Getty/Gallo Images)
A man was killed during a shootout with police in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, on Heritage Day.

Police officers from the Ladysmith Dog Unit were alerted to a robbery in Illing Street, where it is alleged that at 09:30 on Thursday, three armed men entered a business premises and demanded cash.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the men opened the safe but were interrupted by the arrival of the police. The men then attempted to flee on foot.

The officers gave chase and approached the would-be robbers near a taxi rank. Shots were fired, leaving two men, aged 21 and 25, injured.

"They were both taken to hospital for medical attention where a 25-year-old succumbed to his injuries. A 21-year-old is still in hospital under police guard," Mbele said.

Police recovered a pistol loaded with 10 bullets and a toy gun.

The third man is still at large. A case of attempted business robbery was opened at the Ladysmith police.

The injured man will appear in the Ladysmith Magistrate's Court on charges of attempted robbery, the possession of a firearm and ammunition as well as attempted murder.

