59m ago

add bookmark

KZN social development officials suspended, criminal case opened over R30m PPE procurement

Jenni Evans
Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza vists the Duzi Park warehouse to assess the packing of food bought through the Solidarity Fund.
Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza vists the Duzi Park warehouse to assess the packing of food bought through the Solidarity Fund.
Moeketsi Mamane
  • The department says it has opened criminal cases and suspended a number of high-ranking officials over the procurement of personal protective equipment. 
  • Besides the vital PPE, the items involved included blankets, sanitisers, wet wipes, soup and towels. 
  • Following media reports, an investigation was launched and a report recommended disciplinary action against the acting head of department, acting supply chain manager, cluster chief directors and supply chain management officials. 

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Social Development has opened criminal cases and suspended a number of high-ranking officials over the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) as well as blankets and soup.

"The MEC for social development, Nonhlanhla Khoza, has announced the suspension of officials implicated in the procurement of blankets and PPE," a statement said.

"This follows a damning forensic investigation report conducted into the procurement of the goods."  

The officials are accused of contravening sections 45, 81 and 88 of the Public Finance Management Act and face misconduct charges.

READ | The SIU has been let loose on Covid-19 corruption 

"The investigation was prompted by a number of allegations that were reported in the media. The provincial executive requested provincial treasury to conduct a forensic investigation into the alleged irregularities," the statement added.

News24 reported last week that KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala revealed there had been irregular expenditure amounting to nearly R30 million for PPE and blankets. 

Blankets

Only 4 982 blankets out of 48 000 were distributed as of 8 May.

Speaking to journalists at the eThekwini Disaster Management Centre, Zikalala said there was R13 630 229.50 in irregular expenditure for PPE and an "approximate financial loss to the department as a result of the misrepresentations amount to R15 808 000" for the blankets.

Zikalala added one person was reported to the authorities for investigation. 

READ | Gauteng health MEC takes special leave amid PPE corruption allegations

He said suppliers were paid in advance for services rendered, quotations were changed three times, Treasury guidelines were bypassed, and on each occasion, the quantities of the items were reduced in order to reduce the total cost of procurement.

Khoza welcomed the report and added an employee in her office was among those suspended.

"As a department, we were taken aback by the outcome of the forensic investigation report, as presented by Premier Sihle Zikalala.  

"The information unearthed by the investigation points to the high level of recklessness by officials tasked with safeguarding taxpayers' monies. 

READ | Cyril Ramaphosa | Profiting from a pandemic is like a pack of hyenas circling wounded prey

Head of department Nelly Vilakazi has been asked to ensure the recommendations of the report are implemented fully. 

"We take a strong exception to corruption and maladministration, especially during this period when the people are battling the scourge of Covid-19 and the ripple effect it has on other aspects of life," the statement said. 

A team - including officials from social development, the Office of the Premier and the Department of Public Service and Administration - is set to ensure the speedy implementation of the recommendations of the report.  

Khoza thanked the provincial executive council, Zikalala and media for their roles in the latest development. 

Related Links
WATCH | Washed away: Boxes of PPE found drifting in river near Centurion
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
'It makes us sick!' - Civil society organisations angry over PPE corruption reports
Read more on:
durbancorrputioncoronaviruscrime
Lottery
One lucky Daily Lotto player bags R362k
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The Rugby Championship looks set to be hosted November and December, with New Zealand a likely destination. Would you be confident in the Boks defending their title?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the Boks will be undercooked compared to their Australian and New Zealand counterparts.
36% - 662 votes
The All Blacks will win easily if all the games are staged in New Zealand.
23% - 424 votes
Underprepared or not, the Boks should jump at any sort of opportunity to play Test rugby.
40% - 731 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.18
(-0.96)
ZAR/GBP
22.46
(-0.77)
ZAR/EUR
20.22
(-0.84)
ZAR/AUD
12.25
(-0.69)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.90)
Gold
1975.43
(-0.29)
Silver
24.30
(-0.45)
Platinum
921.00
(+2.16)
Brent Crude
43.61
(0.00)
Palladium
2083.01
(+1.23)
All Share
55829.40
(+0.19)
Top 40
51571.71
(+0.40)
Financial 15
9805.08
(-3.46)
Industrial 25
74738.74
(+0.31)
Resource 10
56585.24
(+1.85)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Heeding the call: Mobicel empowers 65 young black women in new mobile...

02 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Heeding the call: Mobicel empowers 65 young black women in new mobile assembly plant
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | How an amphibious wheelchair got this little 'mermaid' in the ocean

01 Aug

FEEL GOOD | How an amphibious wheelchair got this little 'mermaid' in the ocean
WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income...

30 Jul

WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income during lockdown
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo