KZN south coast killings: 2 taken for questioning in connection with bodies found

Cebelihle Mthethwa
  • Two people have been taken in for questioning in connection with multiple murders on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.
  • However, they have not been arrested or charged.
  • Five bodies have been found in the area since April, two in the last week.

Two people have been taken in for questioning following the discovery of five bodies that were buried in Mthwalume, KwaZulu-Natal.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, two people were detained in connection with the discoveries.

However, no arrests have been made yet following the discovery of the bodies.

On Wednesday, the police discovered the decomposing body of a woman believed to be in her twenties in the bushes in Mnafu, Mthwalume.

Mbhele said this was the fifth body of a woman the police have discovered since April 2020 in the same area, and the second this week.

On Tuesday, the badly decomposed body of a 35-year-old woman was also found.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula appealed to the community of Mthwalume to remain calm and make sure they did not walk alone in secluded areas.

"At this stage, we cannot confirm whether the same perpetrator is responsible for all these incidents," said Jula.

Read more on:
durbancrime
