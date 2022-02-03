KZN sweet manufacturing company to probe lollipops that made pupils ill

Sweet manufacturing company Richester Foods will investigate the safety of their XPOP Energy Red Dragon lollipops.

A group of KwaZulu-Natal pupils fell ill after consuming the treats.

These lollipops are the company's most popular products.

Sweet manufacturing company Richester Foods says it will conduct an internal investigation into the safety of its products after 46 KwaZulu-Natal pupils fell ill after allegedly consuming its XPOP Energy Red Dragon lollipops.



Richester has also apologised for any alarm or inconvenience to its customers, saying it was gravely concerned following the allegations.

On Monday, 46 pupils from Umbozane Primary School in KwaMaphumulo began vomiting and complaining of stomach cramps after they ate the lollipops.

According to the provincial education department, they were sold by street vendors.

"Richester Foods' managing director, Dr Hussein Cassim, noted that the company is taking the utmost caution in managing the situation, and that it has launched a full internal investigation into the matter," the company said in a statement.

Cassim added as a sweet seller, children were at the heart of the company's business.

"The health and safety of our customers is our highest priority, and we are unequivocally committed to absolute and complete food safety," he said.

"This is one of our most popular products that has been in circulation since 2017, and we are therefore taking urgent action to get to the bottom of the matter, and to allay all concerns."

The company added it had deployed its tracking and tracing systems to identify the exact product batch in question, namely lot number 09/004 which was manufactured on 28 September 2021.

It said it had submitted product samples of this specific batch of lollipops for independent chemical and microbiological testing.

The results are expected next Tuesday.

Richester added six deliveries of this specific batch were sold to five customers, and it had contacted each of them to discuss the incident and any other potential unreported issues.

"While none of these other customers had received any complaints, the manufacturer then requested that as an added precautionary measure, they also submit any unsold products from this product batch for testing," the company said.

During a meeting with the Department of Health and National Consumer Council (NCC) on Thursday, an issue raised was the question of the "warning sign" on the company's lollipop label which mentions "brain boost", "sports power" and "xtreme flavour".

Cassim said the caution sign was merely part of a branding exercise, and the lollipop did not contain any stimulants such as caffeine or taurine.