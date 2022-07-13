KZN tavern shooting: Two men released from police custody after questioning

Two men who were taking in for questioning in connection with a Pietermaritzburg tavern shooting have been released.

Police would not give further information, saying the matter is under investigation.

The shooting, which claimed four lives, is one of three major incidents over the past weekend that put the spotlight on tavern safety.

Two men have been released from custody after they were taken in for questioning in connection with a shooting that occurred at Samkelisiwe Tavern in Pietermaritzburg, police said on Wednesday.

"Two men were taken in for questioning and were later released," police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said.

READ | 'Thick with blood': Pietermaritzburg tavern owner to get armed security as staff reel after rampage

She could not give details, saying that investigations are at a sensitive stage.

"The matter is still under investigation."

Tavern safety has come under the spotlight after tavern patrons were killed in Nomzamo in Soweto, Katlehong and Pietermaritzburg.

In total, one weekend of tavern shootings claimed 22 lives.

WATCH: KZN police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi says communities need to be informants for the police to curb tavern crimes. He was speaking at Samkelisiwe Tavern in Sweetwaters. @News24 @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/L3cBLD6m51 — Kaveel Singh (@kaveels) July 11, 2022

Pietermaritzburg tavern owner Hendry Ngubane, the owner of Hendry's Tavern, which has operated since 1998, told News24 that he was not afraid of criminals and added that blaming tavern owners for crime was unfair.

WATCH: KZN Acting MEC for Community Safety Jomo Sibiya says SA laws need to favour police more than criminals. He calls some laws "stupid". He was speaking at the Samkelisiwe Tavern in Sweetwaters, PMB @News24 @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/jfRrtYwBIK — Kaveel Singh (@kaveels) July 11, 2022

"In general, it has nothing to do with taverners. They are soft targets, but the issue here is crime and the government dealing with crime. Crime has a lot to do with intelligence and punishment. Are police picking up the people with AK-47s with them?" Ngubane said.

He said the government "needs to tighten up on crime, not tavern owners".

He added:

At the end of the day, the people are looking [to] the government to look after everyone's interests, including tavern owners.

While visiting the tavern on Monday, provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi called on communities to become police informers.

"I want citizens who...see wrong [to] report it on the spot. Yes, we are under-resourced, we need more vehicles and many other things, but in an area like this, with a population of 300 000 people, how many police officers are we supposed to have?"





He added that if the Sweetwaters community was the "eyes and ears of the police", investigations would run more smoothly.

"We cannot patrol in every dark place and every foot path that becomes a challenge. I want to encourage communities to be informers and share the information with us because without that information, we will not know who is planning what."



