KZN taxi boss killed, neighbour injured in drive-by shooting at Verulam intersection

A 32-year-old taxi owner has been shot dead, while his neighbour managed to escape with only minor injuries following a drive-by shooting in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

The taxi owner and his neighbour were in a car at an intersection on Jabu Ngcobo Road, opposite Trenance Park Phase 1 in Verulam, when a Toyota Etios reportedly pulled up next to their vehicle, police said.

"It's alleged that one suspect alighted and fired several shots at the victims using a rifle," said police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Robert Netshiunda.

Private security company Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) said they had received multiple calls for assistance at approximately 19:00.

When they arrived at the scene, they found the bullet-riddled body of the taxi owner lying next to an Isuzu bakkie.

Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram said the taxi boss had attempted to flee on foot, but collapsed due to the extent of his injuries.

"His passenger sustained minor injuries. The deceased was confirmed to be a taxi boss who operated in Mawothi," Balram added.

A total of 21 spent rifle cartridges and three live rounds of ammunition were recovered at the scene.

The suspects reportedly fled in an unknown direction. Police are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder.

"The motive of the shooting is unknown, however taxi-related violence cannot be ruled out. Investigations are under way," added Netshiunda.