KZN taxi violence: Bloodshed must be stopped with immediate effect, says Cele

On Friday, Cele led a crime prevention meeting to introduce a rolling programme after KwaNongoma residents called on the police to intensify their efforts to protect them from violence emanating from ongoing taxi turf wars.

The programme will include a team of investigators to work on murder cases connected to taxi violence in the area as well as track and trace suspects or persons of interest who can assist authorities in resolving some of these cases.

According to Cele, 12 people have been killed in KwaNongoma since 2012, saying these murders were all connected to taxi disputes.

"The bloodshed must be stopped with immediate effect."

"The transport department in this province must work harder in ensuring that only taxi operators, who have valid route permits, operate in the area and those who don't are removed from the system and not given any room to intimidate and cause harm at taxi ranks or on the road," he added.

The provincial Department of Transport and the police committed themselves to ensuring the safety of taxi operators and commuters.

"As the police, we will continue to stamp the authority of the state and bring about public order for the sake of community members, especially the women children and the elderly that are reliant on getting to their destinations," they said.

Cele was encouraged by the willingness of the two main taxi associations to meet with the police and transport officials to end the violence.