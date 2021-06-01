25m ago

KZN teen's body found with gunshot wound to forehead

Lwandile Bhengu
KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating a case of murder after the body of an unidentified teenager was found under a bridge in the north of the province on Friday. 

Provincial police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said that the boy’s body had been discovered under the Nsuze Bridge between Mwandla and Nyuswa in the Ngcongangconga area.

"The body of the unknown male, believed to be between 14 and 17 years old, was found on the morning of 28 May 2021 with a bullet wound on the forehead. He was wearing a tiger vest, grey jeans, no shoes with [traditional muthi] arm belt on both sides," she said. 

Gwala appealed to anyone who might be able to identify the teen to contact Detective Sergeant Mgobhozi on 082 462 9019/032 294 9811 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

