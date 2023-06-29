37m ago

KZN tornado death toll rises to four, one person missing, many others homeless

Compiled by Nicole McCain
  • Four people have died and another is missing following a tornado that battered some parts of KwaZulu-Natal.
  • There has also been extensive damage to road infrastructure, electricity, sewerage systems, and houses.
  • Eskom and municipalities are scrambling to restore power to affected areas.

The death toll following severe weather in KwaZulu-Natal brought on by a tornado has risen to four after three more deaths were reported in eThekwini.

One person remains missing.

According to the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, areas severely affected by the heavy rains and strong winds are: Phoenix, Inanda, Ntuzuma, KwaMashu, Pinetown and surrounding areas, Folweni, and the north of Durban.

In the Ugu District, the hardest-hit areas were Umzumbe, Umdoni and Umuziwabantu.

Departmental spokesperson Nonala Ndlovu said preliminary reports indicated extensive damage to road infrastructure, electricity, sewerage systems, and housing. 

She said:

Many houses suffered roof damage, collapsed walls, and flooding.

Approximately 70 houses in eThekwini were completely destroyed and a further 110 damaged. This had affected 552 people and had left 151 individuals homeless, said Ndlovu.

In the Ugu District Municipality, one house was completely destroyed and three partially damaged, affecting 29 people. One person was left homeless.

According to Ndlovu, damage was reported at 10 schools, although assessments were still under way.

Roofs in some of the residential homes at Inanda,
Roofs in some of the residential homes at Inanda, Durban, were uprooted during a tornado that ripped through the township on Tuesday.

"In response to the destruction, the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, through the Provincial Disaster Management Centre, has provided immediate relief materials to the affected victims," she said.

"This includes over 300 food parcels, 2 750 blankets, 5 500 plastic sheetings, and 550 emergency boxes as part of the winter contingency planning across all districts and the metro.

"The Provincial Disaster Management Centre maintains additional immediate relief materials to offer further support."

Eskom and the municipal electricity departments were scrambling to restore power to affected areas, Ndlovu added.

"As the KwaZulu-Natal province, we are experiencing firsthand the true effects of climate change during the winter season.

"Municipalities and sector departments are currently conducting assessments to determine the magnitude of the damages and identify necessary interventions. The mobilization of additional volunteers through community-based structures is underway to reach all affected communities for damage assessments."


