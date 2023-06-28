WATCH | KZN tornado: Disaster teams assess damage to roads, electricity and water supply





Several people were injured when a tornado hit some parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

The provincial government is taking stock of the damage to road, electricity and water infrastructure.

The heavy rain comes just over a year since the province, more particularly eThekwini, experienced heavy flooding in April 2022.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs is taking stock of the damage to road, electricity and water infrastructure after a tornado hit the province.

Heavy rain brought on by the tornado left scores of people displaced and several injured.

Weather warnings were issued for parts of the province on Tuesday as the SA Weather Service forecast heavy rains, which could lead to flooding.

The rain was expected to persist into Wednesday, said department spokesperson Nonala Ndlovu.

"Heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds has caused significant damage in various parts of the province, with the Inanda Township in the north of Durban being the most severely affected area. Preliminary reports indicate that several homes have been damaged, and some individuals have sustained injuries," she said.

Disaster management teams are currently conducting assessments to determine the full extent of the damage to infrastructure.

Ndlovu said:

At this point, the department, in collaboration with eThekwini Metro, is unable to provide an exact number of those affected by this destructive weather in Inanda. However, the public can rest assured that our disaster management teams are actively on the ground, collecting all the necessary data.

News24 earlier reported that, on Tuesday afternoon, a tornado swept through Inanda and surrounding areas, leaving two people injured.

Four people were rescued in the Mbeni area on the South Coast during the heavy rains and three other incidents were reported in the Umzumbe Local Municipality, Ndlovu said.

"We would like to convey our heartfelt sympathies to the families whose homes have been damaged and wish a speedy recovery to those who have been injured. As a caring government, we are committed to ensuring that all affected individuals have shelter over their heads during this challenging time. Our focus remains on providing immediate relief and assistance to the affected communities," Ndlovu said.

The department urged the public to closely monitor water levels and promptly relocate to safer areas if needed.

The recent rain comes a just over a year since the province, more particularly eThekwini, experienced heavy flooding in April 2022.

More than 450 lives were lost, and over R50 billion in damages was incurred, something with which the province is still grappling to cope.



