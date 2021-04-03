KZN Transport MEC denounces reckless behaviour of 21 drunk drivers

KwaZulu-Natal Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Peggy Nkonyeni has denounced the reckless behaviour of 21 drunk drivers arrested on Thursday night.

"Thousands of lives are lost each year and most accidents are as a result of human behaviour such as drinking and then proceeding to drive, therefore putting the lives of other road users at risk," Nkonyeni said in a statement this week.

Nkonyeni added:

There are far too many people dying on our roads, and the 21 motorists who were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol could have killed many innocent road users, so harsher punishment must be meted out against drunk drivers.

Nkonyeni further warned that police would keep a watchful eye on liquor outlets and other businesses to ensure compliance with their licence conditions and Covid-19 restrictions.

The motorist with the highest alcohol reading (0.89mg/l) was arrested in the Empangeni region.

Additional law enforcement officers have been deployed on all major roads throughout the province to ensure maximum compliance during the Easter long weekend.

