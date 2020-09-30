1h ago

KZN transport officials nabbed for selling taxi operating licences

Kaveel Singh
Hawks vehicles involved in a raid.
Felix Dlangamandla, Gallo Images, Netwerk24

Five KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport officials have been arrested for fraud and corruption after allegedly selling taxi operating licences, the Hawks said on Wednesday.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said the five officials were expected to appear in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

"The five suspects, aged between 33 and 61, allegedly issued taxi operating permits to the taxi operators without proper documents. It is alleged that they were charging R25 000 per permit and the total value involved is approximately R7 million."

ALSO READ | Human trafficking ring: Hawks rescue 'sex slaves', arrest five in swoop on three properties

He said a case of fraud and corruption was reported at the Pietermaritzburg police station and the case docket was allocated to the Durban Serious Commercial Crimes Unit for further investigation.

"Following an intensive investigation, the five were arrested and charged accordingly."

