KZN triple murderer handed five life sentences for killing child, mom, and grandmother

Kaveel Singh
A 29-year-old man was given five life sentences for murdering a child, her mother and her grandmother in KZN.
  • Njabulo Ndlovu, 29, was handed five life sentences for killing a seven-year-old girl and two women. 
  • He raped the seven-year-old twice before he murdered her. 
  • In a victim impact statement to the court, the child's teacher said she was a "happy and hopeful child".

A KwaZulu-Natal man who murdered a seven-year-old girl, the child's mother and her granny, was handed five life sentences in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Thursday.

Njabulo Ndlovu, 29, raped the seven-year-old twice before killing her.

He was found guilty of three counts of murder and two counts of rape he committed in Sobantu, outside Pietermaritzburg, on 27 June.

Ndlovu pleaded guilty to the charges last week.

He confessed to murdering Zanele Ndlela, 65, her daughter Simangele Ndlela, 46, and seven-year-old granddaughter, Zenande Ndlela.

Ahead of the sentencing, a large and seemingly angry crowd gathered inside the courtroom on Thursday. 

Some jeered at Ndlovu as he was taken away shortly after the verdict. 

In his plea, Ndlovu said he was with a friend when he visited the victims' house and consumed beer.

He said after his friends left, he had consensual sex with Simangele and they fell asleep.

During the night, granny Zanele woke up and asked him to leave, threatening to hurt him with a knife, NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara said.

She said there was a struggle, with Ndlovu overpowering Zanele and dispossessing her of the knife. He then resolved to kill the granny, Kara said.

She said: 

He strangled her and further stabbed her in her neck and above her eye. [Simangele] then woke up and asked him what had happened, they then fought with each other and he decided to kill her as well.

In his plea, Ndlovu further stated that he was still naked from the consensual sex he had earlier with Simangele when Zenande walked into the room.

ALSO READ | Kestell farm murders: Teenager stabbed, placed in bathtub filled with hot water, says family

"[Zenande] began to scream, so he grabbed her and strangled her. He then raped her twice before strangling her again to make certain she was dead," Kara said. 

By the time he killed young Zenande, a crowd had gathered and he fled the scene. He was arrested later that day.

In aggravation of sentence, Senior State Advocate Candy Kander told the court that Ndlovu was a, "... calculated murderer who ruined this entire family".

She said he could have, at any point, left the situation, but he stayed until he killed them all.

Kander also handed in Victim Impact Statements facilitated by Court Preparation Officer Nadi Mofokeng and compiled by a family member, a community member, and the child's teacher.

"All their statements spoke of a happy family who were community orientated. The child's teacher said that the child was a happy and hopeful child who brightened the lives of all she came into contact with," said Kara.

In sentencing Ndlovu, the court ruled that his name must be entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders.

A further ruling is that the Department of Correctional Services must contact the victims' family before he is considered for parole.


