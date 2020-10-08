7m ago

add bookmark

KZN wedding murder: NIU cop sentenced to 33 years for shooting two in scuffle

Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
iStock
  • A KZN cop attached to elite National Intervention Unit will spend 33 years in prison after committing a double murder.
  • Following an argument at a wedding, he shot and killed two men and injured others.
  • The officer said he acted in self-defence, an argument the court did not accept.

A police officer who was attached to the elite National Intervention Unit (NIU) was sentenced to 33 years in prison for committing a double murder at a wedding, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Thursday.

Constable Lindani Liberty Ngobese, 34, was sentenced in the Mtubatuba Magistrate's Court for murders and attempted murders he committed in December 2018 in Mnqobokazi, Hluhluwe, KwaZulu-Natal.

At the time, Ngobese was a member of the NIU in Durban.

ALSO READ | Woman claims she was raped while in police custody at KZN police station

NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara said Ngobese attended a wedding at a homestead in Hluhluwe when an argument erupted between him and a group of men. He pulled out his service pistol and fired shots.

"Two of them were wounded and two others died. Ngobese turned himself in at the Hluhluwe police station."

Kara said regional court prosecutor Thabsile Ncanana presented the testimonies of two victims, eyewitnesses and police officials who attended the crime scene. Ngobese's version to the court was that he had acted in self-defence.

"To further bolster the State's case, Ncanana handed in victim impact statements facilitated by court preparation officer, Mandisa Sikakane, and compiled by the victims as well as the family of the deceased."

The Director of Public Prosecutions in KwaZulu-Natal, advocate Elaine Zungu, said: "The violent behaviour displayed by the accused was unwarranted and unnecessary. Also, society looks to police officials for safety and protection. Instead, the accused was responsible for the loss of innocent lives."

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Marikana Trial: Former cop recorded scenes of bodies found 3 days before massacre
City of Cape Town law enforcement officer accused of killing undercover cop gets bail
Former police officer charged in George Floyd's death released on $1 million bail
Read more on:
durbankwazulu-natalcrimecourt
Lottery
2 win the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you like to see the Springboks participate in this year’s Rugby Championship?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Absolutely! SA Rugby needs the money and the players need game time at the highest level
41% - 2616 votes
No, the players aren’t Test-ready and will take a hammering
38% - 2477 votes
Anything is better that not seeing the Boks in action in 2020
21% - 1353 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.57
(+0.23)
ZAR/GBP
21.42
(+0.24)
ZAR/EUR
19.50
(+0.28)
ZAR/AUD
11.88
(-0.16)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.29)
Gold
1898.59
(+0.64)
Silver
24.12
(+1.53)
Platinum
869.00
(+0.81)
Brent Crude
42.15
(-1.55)
Palladium
2362.00
(+1.32)
All Share
54528.30
(-0.40)
Top 40
50123.16
(-0.57)
Financial 15
10047.24
(-0.85)
Industrial 25
74224.99
(-0.37)
Resource 10
52939.51
(-0.47)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

5h ago

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20281.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo