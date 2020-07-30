30 Jul

add bookmark

KZN whistleblower Thabiso Zulu arrested in midnight raid, allegedly beaten, released on bail

Sithembiso Dindi, The Witness
Moerane Commission witness Thabiso Zulu fears for his life. Photo by Jabulani Langa
Moerane Commission witness Thabiso Zulu fears for his life. Photo by Jabulani Langa

Anti-corruption activist and whistleblower Thabiso Zulu was arrested in a Hollywood-style midnight raid on his home in Copesville, as police allegedly kicked down his door on Wednesday evening.

Zulu blew the whistle on corruption in uMzimkhulu municipality and the assassination of former ANC Youth League (ANCYL) secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa. He also gave evidence of corruption in Msunduzi municipality.

Police have denied him protection in spite of threats and an attempt on his life.

Zulu's arrest is believed to have arisen following Monday's service delivery protest, in which the community called for the head of Ward 29 councillor, Sphamandla Madlala, an adversary of Zulu's.

Zulu was released without appearing in court.

ALSO READ | Our dad was shot right in front of us – family of Umlazi councillor speaks out

Police said he faces charges of intimidation and incitement to commit public violence, and was released on R500 bail.

He is due to appear in court on 6 August.

Speaking to The Witness after his arrest, Zulu said he was badly beaten, but with the help of his lawyer, Sipho Ngubane, he had been released because there was nothing against him.

"They were just abusing their power. The docket was empty and they (police) were fighting in the morning (Thursday), asking each other why I spent the night in the police cells," said Zulu.

On Tuesday, The Witness published a story in which Madlala accused Zulu of mobilising the community against him, with the aim of being a councillor in the area next year.

Zulu dismissed those claims as he said he has no ambitions of being a councillor.

He said:

I know, in South Africa, a person who is fighting corruption is subjected to what I'm going through. A lot of people have been arrested for exposing corruption.

"I'm very proud of my lawyers, we believe we are right, we are in the clear and I was released without even a bail. Life goes on and people who will ensure my safety are here."

READ |Ramaphosa promised me protection but I am still living on the run – whistle-blower Thabiso Zulu

Madlala said on Thursday: "This matter is sub judice, but I feel that I need to comment; my issues with Thabiso have been going on for three years. This guy has been fabricating stories about me, saying I'm corrupt but investigations have proven him wrong," said Madlala.

Zulu claims that the police beat up older women, including his mother and a pregnant neighbour, during the arrest.

Cuffed and pressed against the floor

"They insulted them and called women 'bitches' and they beat up my neighbour, who is pregnant, after finding me in her house," said Zulu. 

"They said they beat me up because I took long to open the door when they knocked. You must remember that I have two threat assessments from the national state security agency.

"On October 26 last year, I got shot so you can't just expect to open the door at night because you said you are a police officer. People have been killed by people who claimed to be police officers."

Zulu claimed that, during his arrest, other police stayed behind in his house and stole his money.

"I will prove that there was money in my house, and I will prove that they entered my house when I was not there," said Zulu.

"They cuffed me and pressed me against the floor. When I told them I can't breathe, a racist white policeman said what I'm saying is just a slogan from overseas. I couldn't breathe at that time. If one of the guys who was there didn't intervene, I would be dead by now."

After hearing about the alleged police conduct, KZN violence monitor Mary De Haas wrote to the station commander of Mountain Rise police station, Brigadier Boxer Pillay, demanding an investigation.

Related Links
Zulu welcomes ruling
Despite promises from Ramaphosa, whistleblower Thabiso Zulu still has no protection
ANC plans safety talks for Zulu
Read more on:
thabiso zulupietermartizburgcrimepolitics
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What do you think of public schools taking a break?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
A victory! Kids need to be safe at home
19% - 1090 votes
I don't think it matters, the virus will still spread
29% - 1645 votes
A disaster! Kids are better off in school
52% - 2932 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.75
(-1.32)
ZAR/GBP
21.95
(-2.17)
ZAR/EUR
19.85
(-1.83)
ZAR/AUD
12.06
(-1.60)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.57)
Gold
1955.00
(-0.50)
Silver
23.46
(-3.10)
Platinum
905.26
(-1.56)
Brent Crude
44.08
(+1.10)
Palladium
2089.50
(-2.77)
All Share
55844.90
(-1.52)
Top 40
51451.44
(-1.52)
Financial 15
10427.88
(-3.35)
Industrial 25
74341.06
(-0.67)
Resource 10
55405.27
(-1.92)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income...

30 Jul

WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income during lockdown
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | This local pilot modelled to pay for aviation school and is starting a...

29 Jul

FEEL GOOD | This local pilot modelled to pay for aviation school and is starting a charter company
FEEL GOOD | Netflix donates R8.3 million to support SA's film and TV industry amid...

28 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Netflix donates R8.3 million to support SA's film and TV industry amid Covid-19 pandemic
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo