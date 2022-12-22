KZN woman allegedly stabs her newborn baby to death after giving birth in shopping centre toilet

A 31-year-old KwaZulu-Natal woman has been arrested after allegedly stabbing her newborn baby to death after giving birth in a shopping centre toilet, paramedics say.

IPSS Medical Rescue’s Samantha Meyrick said paramedics had been called to the scene at a shopping centre in the Sundumbili area on Tuesday.

“A call was received after a woman had apparently given birth in the toilets at the centre.

"On arrival of paramedics, a woman was found to be holding the body of a dead baby. On further investigation, it was confirmed that the woman had given birth to the baby in the shopping centre toilets, but had then apparently stabbed the baby to death with an unknown object,” Meyrick said.

She added that the baby girl was stabbed multiple times and that the woman had been taken into custody after the incident.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the 31-year-old woman was expected to appear in the Mtunzini Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

"It is alleged that the suspect helped herself to give birth in the toilet and fatally stabbed her newborn baby with a pair of scissors," he said.



