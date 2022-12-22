1h ago

add bookmark

KZN woman allegedly stabs her newborn baby to death after giving birth in shopping centre toilet

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Paramedics were called to the scene at a shopping centre in the Sundumbili area on Tuesday.
Paramedics were called to the scene at a shopping centre in the Sundumbili area on Tuesday.
IPSS Medical Rescue

A 31-year-old KwaZulu-Natal woman has been arrested after allegedly stabbing her newborn baby to death after giving birth in a shopping centre toilet, paramedics say.

IPSS Medical Rescue’s Samantha Meyrick said paramedics had been called to the scene at a shopping centre in the Sundumbili area on Tuesday.

“A call was received after a woman had apparently given birth in the toilets at the centre.

"On arrival of paramedics, a woman was found to be holding the body of a dead baby. On further investigation, it was confirmed that the woman had given birth to the baby in the shopping centre toilets, but had then apparently stabbed the baby to death with an unknown object,” Meyrick said.

She added that the baby girl was stabbed multiple times and that the woman had been taken into custody after the incident.

READ | 'To just grab your child and run is a terrible thing': Residents shocked by fire tragedy that claimed 2 lives

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the 31-year-old woman was expected to appear in the Mtunzini Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

"It is alleged that the suspect helped herself to give birth in the toilet and fatally stabbed her newborn baby with a pair of scissors," he said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Baby killed, 36 injured in Wilderness bus crash, after bus carrying rugby supporters left road
Baby killed in KwaZulu-Natal horror crash
Read more on:
sundumbilikwazulu-natalcrime and courtsmurderbaby
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected as the ANC president:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's what's best for the country
47% - 3949 votes
Zweli Mkhize was a better option
2% - 179 votes
It makes no difference
50% - 4200 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey

16 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea

09 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.10
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.67
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
18.21
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.53
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,816.84
+0.1%
Silver
23.81
-0.7%
Palladium
1,719.50
+1.4%
Platinum
1,004.50
+0.2%
Brent Crude
82.20
+2.7%
Top 40
67,581
-0.1%
All Share
73,731
-0.1%
Resource 10
72,130
-0.4%
Industrial 25
90,613
+0.1%
Financial 15
15,713
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Bullseye: Grant Sampson returns from World Darts Championship a local hero

21 Dec

Bullseye: Grant Sampson returns from World Darts Championship a local hero
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
PICS | 'Load shedding won't stop the cheer': Cape Town couple lights up to help...

19 Dec

PICS | 'Load shedding won't stop the cheer': Cape Town couple lights up to help animals in need
Anele praises father on school-building project: 'My dad built the school, I am...

13 Dec

Anele praises father on school-building project: 'My dad built the school, I am just adding curtains'
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo