KZN woman seriously injured in pit bull attack

A KwaZulu-Natal woman was seriously injured after being attacked by three pit bulls on Tuesday, paramedic services said.

IPSS spokesperson Samantha Meyrick said the 33-year-old woman was walking home when she was "viciously attacked by dogs while walking past a property in the Seatides area".

"The woman is in a critical [condition], with traumatic bite wounds all over her body. She is currently being stabilised by IPSS Medical Advanced Life Support and will be transported to hospital for the further care she requires."

Meyrick urged pet owners to keep their dogs confined to their properties to avoid "incidents like this".

In March, News24 reported that an East London woman, whose American pit bull terrier viciously mauled her neighbour's nine-year-old boy, was arrested for contravening the Animal Matters Amendment Act.

The 37-year-old woman appeared in the East London Magistrate's Court and was released until her next court appearance. That attack took place at the Bhongweni informal settlement.

The Grade 3 pupil was freed from the jaws of the dog by his mother, Zoliswa Zekevu, who was assisted by a neighbour.



On Good Friday earlier this month, News24 reported that a five-year-old, Zibele Liyakhanya Mthi, succumbed to his injuries two days after he was attacked by two pit bull terriers in Dyamala village, outside Alice, in the Eastern Cape.

He was running from his granny's house to his mother's home to take a bath ahead of the Good Friday church service.

Devastated relatives of little Zibele, a Grade R pupil at St Paul Christian Academy in Alice, were battling to come to terms with his death.



