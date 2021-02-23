Labour Court adjourns hearing by ex-Ekurhuleni workers seeking permanent jobs

The Labour Court has adjourned an appeal for permanent employment brought by former City of Ekurhuleni workers.

A group of 194 is challenging the previous ruling in their favour which ordered the City to compensate them with R24 000 per person.

They claimed the City promised to employ them permanently in 2014.

An appeal by disgruntled former City of Ekurhuleni workers seeking their "promised" permanent jobs has been adjourned by the Labour Court in Braamfontein.

A full Bench of judges on Tuesday heard an appeal launched by 194 former workers who are claiming they were promised permanent employment by the municipality.

Jessica Lawrence, who represents the group pro bono, said the hearing was postponed because certain documents were not in the judges' possession.

Lawrence said they would receive a new hearing date within the next two weeks.

A few members of the disgruntled group chanted slogans outside the court building.



They were part of group who were employed by the City in 2014 on a year-long contract which expired in 2015.

They were employed as part of its job-creation programme called the Lungile Mtshali Development Plan.

Promised

The group claimed the City had promised them permanent employment as general workers and were equipped by their former employer with the necessary skills.

Last year, they won a court battle and the municipality was ordered to pay each of them R24 000 compensation.

One of the disgruntled workers, William Gundwane, said they never lost hope.

Gundwane added he believed the court would rule in their favour and order the municipality to employ them permanently.

City spokesperson Zweli Dlamini previously denied it had promised them permanent employment.

"Their project was a community development programme and not permanent employment. The municipality only provided them with skills to fend for themselves in the future. They were given incentives and their project started and finished. They were never promised permanent employment," Dlamini told News24 earlier this month.