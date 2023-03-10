24m ago

Share

Labour Court grants Western Cape govt interdict against Nehawu protest action

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Nehawu members protesting in Gauteng.
Nehawu members protesting in Gauteng.
Alfonso Nqunjana/News24
  • The Western Cape government was granted an interdict against Nehawu protesters. 
  • The Labour Court granted the interdict against the strike. 
  • The interdict prohibits protests outside any of the province's facilities.

The Western Cape government was granted an interdict on Friday against public servants affiliated with the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu).

The Cape Town Labour Court granted the health and social development departments an interdict against the strike. 

The order states that all Nehawu employees, as well as those on behalf of Nehawu, must stop striking.

"The respondents (Nehawu) are interdicted, restrained and prohibited from doing anything which directly or indirectly obstructs, barricades or impedes access to and from the health department's offices at Khayelitsha District Hospital (KDH) Mitchells Plain, Eerste River, Gugulethu and across the province," the order states. 

"The respondents are interdicted, restrained and prohibited from damaging the applicants' (social development and health departments) properties, whether movable or immovable, situated at or around the mentioned properties and across the Western Cape," it said. 

The order prohibits protesters from acting in any manner directed at inciting, touting or provoking employees at any properties of both departments. 

They have been interdicted from coming within a radius of 200 metres of all properties. 

The department sought a court interdict after four days of protest action, primarily isolated to the Khayelitsha area, which caused some disruption of healthcare services at KDH and the Michael Mapongwana Community Day Centre.

READ | Nehawu strike: Four deaths 'directly' linked to health workers' protest, says Phaahla

During this period, 45 critical patients were transferred from KDH to other nearby hospitals. 

Nehawu and several other public servant unions have been locked in a wage dispute with the government.

The health department said in a statement on Friday the protest action was still ongoing across the country, but it would continue to call on the striking members to respect clients' human right to access healthcare services and to allow staff to care for the ill and vulnerable.

"We have an established good relationship with labour unions, which has enabled us to put the lives of our patients first and not to prevent anyone from accessing healthcare. As an additional safety measure, the Departments of Health and Wellness and Social Development has also been awarded an interdict against Nehawu's illegal strike action by the Labour Court," it said. 

This week, protests took a harrowing turn after Nehawu-affiliated health workers targeted ambulances and blocked access to essential healthcare facilities.

Social development department staff were threatened this week by Nehawu protesters. 

The department's spokesperson, Monique Mortlock-Malgas, told News24 that offices in Gugulethu and Athlone were forced to close on Friday due to the strike action. 

"Clients in Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain could not access our services as a result of the protest. We could not get our vehicles out to do any assessments or home visits in these areas," she said. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nehawucape townwestern capecrime and courtsprotestslabourhealth
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you rather pay per channel for TV content or stick to streaming services?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Streaming is more value for money
48% - 1649 votes
There are certain things only pay-TV can deliver
9% - 301 votes
Wouldn’t mind a combination of both
25% - 871 votes
I’m not buying into binge-watch culture
18% - 621 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet

07 Mar

LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.26
+1.7%
Rand - Pound
22.00
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
19.48
+0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.08
+1.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.6%
Platinum
957.70
+2.3%
Palladium
1,375.08
-0.5%
Gold
1,864.81
+1.9%
Silver
20.50
+2.2%
Brent Crude
81.59
-1.3%
Top 40
70,693
-1.6%
All Share
76,454
-1.6%
Resource 10
64,989
-0.4%
Industrial 25
102,565
-2.1%
Financial 15
16,228
-1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Boy with rare illness realises racing dream at Killarney thanks to local champion

08 Mar

Boy with rare illness realises racing dream at Killarney thanks to local champion
These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing...

28 Feb

These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing but a number
Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain

28 Feb

Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses

09 Mar

Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses
Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours

09 Mar

Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours
Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance

07 Mar

Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo