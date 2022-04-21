Labour Court orders reinstatement of KwaZulu-Natal teacher after deemed dismissal debacle

The Labour Court has ordered the reinstatement of a KwaZulu-Natal teacher who has 30 years of experience.

The teacher was told to leave her place of employment after protests against her presence there.

The court found that there was no deemed dismissal.

The Labour Court has ordered the reinstatement of a KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) teacher after she was deemed to have been dismissed in August 2017.

Edith Mkhwanazi, who has 30 years of teaching experience, asked the court to set aside the Education MEC's 2019 decision not to reinstate her after she was purported to have been dismissed on 4 August 2017 in terms of Section 14(1) of the Employment of Educators Act, 1998 (EEA).

According to the judgment, penned by Judge Benita Whitcher, the section allows the termination of an employment contract of a teacher, provided that three requirements are met. These are that the teacher must have been permanently employed, the teacher must have been absent for more than 14 consecutive days, and the absence must have been without permission.

Mkhwanazi contended that there was an additional requirement in the Department of Education's circular that in an instance where an employee continues to be absent, the supervisor/head of the institution must notify them in writing that they failed to submit leave forms.

The employee must also be advised that they will be deemed to be discharged from service should they fail to return to work or should a valid application for leave not be received within 14 days.

According to court papers, Mkhwanazi was a teacher at Zakhele Primary School in Kranskloof.

On 27 July 2017, other teachers stopped teaching and demonstrated against the presence of Mkhwanazi at the school.

"This arose in circumstances where she had delivered a written complaint to the department about their and the conduct of the principal in conducting the affairs of the school," the eight-page judgment read.

On 2 August 2017, the circuit manager instructed Mkhwanazi to leave the school and await a disciplinary hearing.

According to court papers, Mkhwanazi was told to present herself at the circuit office the following day with the name of a school she could be placed at. Instead, she consulted her trade union.

A few months later, on 16 October 2017, she received a letter from the department that stated that, among other things, that she had taken leave without pay for the period 3 August 2017 to 13 October 2017 because she "failed to report for duty [and did not have a] valid reason".

Her salary was frozen in December 2017.

In a letter to the department on 12 December 2017, her lawyer informed the MEC that Mkhwanazi was tendering her services to the department.

When Mkhwanazi went to query the matter at Truro House in July 2019, she received a letter that stated that "she had been discharged in terms of Section 14 (1) of the EEA with effect from 4 August 2017".

Mkhwanazi contended that there was no deemed dismissal because not all the jurisdictional requirements set out in Section 14(1) and the circular were met. She said the decision was irrational.

However, the Education MEC submitted, among other things, that it was sensible to remove the applicant from Zakhele School to bring stability there and to advise her to choose another school.

The Labour Court found, among other things, that it could not be said that Mkhwanazi was absent without permission from 4 August 2017.

In addition, it found that Mkhwanazi did not leave her employment but was instructed to leave. The court ruled that Mkhwanazi was not deemed dismissed.

"In the event that the above order is wrong, the decision of the respondent taken on 12 November 2019 is reviewed and set aside and substituted with the following decision: the applicant is reinstated retrospective to 4 August 2017, such order to take into account any salaries paid to the applicant from 4 August 2017," the judgment read.

Read the full judgment here.





