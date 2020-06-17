Labour offices temporarily closed in the Western Cape due to Covid-19

Two labour centres and a satellite office in the Western Cape have been temporarily closed due to Covid-19.

Affected employees are set to self-isolate and will be referred for counselling.

Online services will remain available to the public until the labour offices reopen.

Two labour centres and a satellite office in the Western Cape have been temporarily closed due to Covid-19, the Department of Employment and Labour said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Mitchells Plain Labour Centre and its satellite office in Nyanga will remain closed for an additional week after an employee tested positive for Covid-19.

The Paarl Labour Centre will also be closed from Wednesday following a confirmed case of the virus.

"The labour centres will remain closed to allow workers, who may have been in contact with affected employees, to self-isolate and for decontamination to take place," department spokesperson Teboho Thejane said.



Self-isolation

The chief director of provincial operations, Mawele Ntamo, said the infected officials had interacted with employees at the labour centres.

As a result, they will now self-isolate and be referred for counselling.

"To date, we have been conducting regular assessments of staff which includes daily health checks and temperature screenings," Thejane added.

Meanwhile, the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) head office in Pretoria also closed its doors on Wednesday after an employee tested positive for the virus.

While the closure of the office is expected to have an impact on operations, the payment of benefits will continue.

The department's director-general, Thobile Lamati, said the safety of workers was paramount.

"Our officials are an important cog of the working of the South African economy and as such, we will also ensure that they are as safe as possible," he added.

Several offices affected

The department added several of its offices across the country have been affected by the virus.

"Just last week, services were able to resume again in Vredenburg in the Western Cape and East London in the Eastern Cape after both were closed due to Covid-19," Thejane said.

The Paarl Labour Centre will reopen on 22 June, while the one in Mitchells Plain and the Nyanga satellite office as well as the UIF head office will reopen on 25 June.

Online services will remain available to the public.