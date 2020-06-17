1h ago

add bookmark

Labour offices temporarily closed in the Western Cape due to Covid-19

Canny Maphanga
Covid-19 forces yet more government buildings to close.
Covid-19 forces yet more government buildings to close.
Son
  • Two labour centres and a satellite office in the Western Cape have been temporarily closed due to Covid-19.
  • Affected employees are set to self-isolate and will be referred for counselling.
  • Online services will remain available to the public until the labour offices reopen.

Two labour centres and a satellite office in the Western Cape have been temporarily closed due to Covid-19, the Department of Employment and Labour said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Mitchells Plain Labour Centre and its satellite office in Nyanga will remain closed for an additional week after an employee tested positive for Covid-19.

The Paarl Labour Centre will also be closed from Wednesday following a confirmed case of the virus.

READ | 4 nuns die of Covid-19 at convent

"The labour centres will remain closed to allow workers, who may have been in contact with affected employees, to self-isolate and for decontamination to take place," department spokesperson Teboho Thejane said.

Self-isolation 

The chief director of provincial operations, Mawele Ntamo, said the infected officials had interacted with employees at the labour centres.

As a result, they will now self-isolate and be referred for counselling.

"To date, we have been conducting regular assessments of staff which includes daily health checks and temperature screenings," Thejane added.

SEE | Anglers wear masks in this year's sardine run

Meanwhile, the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) head office in Pretoria also closed its doors on Wednesday after an employee tested positive for the virus.

While the closure of the office is expected to have an impact on operations, the payment of benefits will continue.

The department's director-general, Thobile Lamati, said the safety of workers was paramount.

"Our officials are an important cog of the working of the South African economy and as such, we will also ensure that they are as safe as possible," he added.

Several offices affected 

The department added several of its offices across the country have been affected by the virus.

"Just last week, services were able to resume again in Vredenburg in the Western Cape and East London in the Eastern Cape after both were closed due to Covid-19," Thejane said.

The Paarl Labour Centre will reopen on 22 June, while the one in Mitchells Plain and the Nyanga satellite office as well as the UIF head office will reopen on 25 June.

Online services will remain available to the public.

Related Links
Covid-19: Free State clinic shut down after staff member tests positive
'Breakthrough' in Covid-19 treatment is extremely promising, says Zweli Mkhize
'We're not designed for Covid-19': Staff at EC psychiatric hospital living in fear
Read more on:
cape townlockdowncoronavirus
Lottery
Daily Lotto: 2 winners claim jackpot prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do the VBS arrests give you confidence that authorities will successfully prosecute all suspects?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
11% - 218 votes
No
38% - 748 votes
Wait and see
51% - 1017 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.14
(+0.06)
ZAR/GBP
21.54
(+0.40)
ZAR/EUR
19.28
(+0.39)
ZAR/AUD
11.86
(-0.09)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.05)
Gold
1725.50
(+0.07)
Silver
17.57
(+0.70)
Platinum
822.15
(-0.00)
Brent Crude
40.38
(+3.01)
Palladium
1915.93
(+0.26)
All Share
54027.42
(+3.36)
Top 40
49661.14
(+3.63)
Financial 15
10768.15
(+2.85)
Industrial 25
74653.81
(+4.24)
Resource 10
49246.95
(+2.92)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20169.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo