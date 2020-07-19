58m ago

add bookmark

Lack of stock delays City Power repairs as Joburg suburbs sit in dark for 2 weeks

Nicole McCain
Getty Images
  • Several areas across the City of Johannesburg have gone for over two weeks without electricity.
  • The delay in repairing the outages has been caused by a lack of stock needed to carry out the repairs.
  • Some stock has been obtained and repairs are expected to continue into the week.

Several areas across the City of Johannesburg have gone for over two weeks without electricity as City Power struggles to find parts needed to carry out repairs.

In a statement released on Sunday, City Power said the outages were due to a "lack of material and stock in our stores", which had delayed repairs.

"City Power would like to appeal for patience from customers as we address the backlogs in the restoration of electricity to most outstanding areas," added its spokesperson, Isaac Mangena.

Some of the material not in stock include spare pole mounted transformers, mini-substations and fuses, among others.

"Overloading on the network has seen most of these blow up and burn, leading to an increase in their demand. We also had problems with finding the suppliers for these materials due to the Covid-19 challenges."

New stock was received on Friday and work to complete the repairs would continue into the coming week, Mangena said.

He called for co-operation in ensuring the safety of repair teams.

"We also appeal with you to co-operate with our teams when they do their job in your area. We will not hesitate to pull out our teams if we believe they are not safe, which will prolong the outages," Mangena said.

Related Links
Over R1 billion needed to deal with city’s ongoing power outages
City Power tightens security after guard shot
EXPLAINER | What happened to Ramaphosa's promises for electricity reform?
Read more on:
city powerjohannesburgservice delivery
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you been affected by the massive job losses due to lockdown?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I have lost my job
19% - 1698 votes
No, my job is thankfully safe
43% - 3745 votes
No, but my job is not secure and I am very worried
38% - 3343 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.55
(+0.78)
ZAR/GBP
20.92
(+0.37)
ZAR/EUR
18.93
(+0.67)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(+0.40)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.47)
Gold
1807.86
(-0.06)
Silver
19.25
(-0.03)
Platinum
830.00
(+0.18)
Brent Crude
43.06
(+0.42)
Palladium
1963.00
(+0.31)
All Share
56374.05
(+1.52)
Top 40
52048.69
(+1.59)
Financial 15
10697.88
(+1.61)
Industrial 25
76413.30
(+1.19)
Resource 10
54358.32
(+2.14)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Johannesburg suburb residents donate 'trikes' and uniforms to waste...

18 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Johannesburg suburb residents donate 'trikes' and uniforms to waste reclaimers
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | Food for thought: School bakery helps feed hungry pupils with nutritious...

17 Jul

WATCH | Food for thought: School bakery helps feed hungry pupils with nutritious 'magic muffins'
FEEL GOOD | If you can't spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a...

16 Jul

FEEL GOOD | If you can't spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a difference with just R67
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20199.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo