Lady R's cargo manifest is 'classified' claims ANC as opposition wants answers

Thandi Modise insists nothing was loaded onto the Russian ship docked in Simon's Town.

Opposition MPs raised questions about the ship's docking at a naval base.

ANC MP Thabo Mmutle said the ship's cargo manifesto must remain "classified".

While Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise reiterated that "f***l" was loaded onto the Russian ship, Lady R, when it was docked in Simon's Town in December, the ANC insists the "cargo manifest" should remain classified.

During the debate on the Defence and Military Veterans budget vote on Tuesday, opposition MPs demanded answers on what was loaded onto the ship.

The DA's Kobus Marais said: "Let's deal with the elephant in the room, the irrational Russian love affair.

"Over the last 30 years, government exploited the US and EU as our most important trade and investment partners, with significant trade and investment surpluses, compared to trade and investment deficits with China and especially Russia."

Marais said authorisation was granted for the Lady R, a Russian commercial vessel, to "bypass commercial ports and abuse our naval base instead".

"Unrestricted access was seemingly allowed for offloading and reloading cargo during the midnight hours of 6-8 December, with little or no control and security on the naval precinct. This was a major national security breach.

"Who authorised this, and why? Were the 2019 and 2020 import permits for the Russian ammunition still valid? Something was loaded onto the Lady R. Was it ammunition? If not, release the vessel's cargo manifest to confirm this?"

He said Modise and President Cyril Ramaphosa should know what transpired.

"If everything was above board, why not be transparent and go on record? The longer you stay mum, the more the damage to our international image, investments and trade interests, most notably AGOA, and our economic prosperity.

Marais said:

Why this favouritism and preferential treatment, especially in light of Russia's aggressions on Ukraine's soil? Why risk our economic future, trade, investments and jobs? Is it favours and sovereign sacrifices in return for donations to the ANC, reportedly from the Russian government and oligarchs? If so, is it treasonous against South Africa? There must be consequences.

It is a matter of public record that the ANC received millions of rand in donations from a company linked to sanctioned Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg, United Manganese of Kalahari (UMK), in which the ANC's Chancellor House also has a share.

UMK picked up the R10 million bill for Nasrec Expo Centre for the ANC's elective conference in Johannesburg.

The ACDP's Steve Swart said his party was concerned about the Lady R's docking at the Simon's Town naval base.

"What was loaded on or off the ship during the midnight hours? If it was innocent, release the cargo manifest. Ongoing silence on this issue threatens very important trade relations with the West," he said.

The ANC's Thabo Mmutle said he was very disappointed in Marais.

He said: "As the DA, you seem to be obsessed with Lady R. And it's a sign of desperation. You know that some operations of the defence force are classified. Why should you expect them to divulge those classified information to the public? You want them to release the cargo manifest that you know very well is classified."

Without providing any evidence, he claimed the USA had sent Marais to "advance on their behalf".

The ANC's Cyril Xaba made a similar claim: "To curry favour with their masters, the opposition selectively picked on the training with Russia and said this was confirmation of South Africa's support of Russia in the Russia/Ukriane conflict."

He said nothing could be further from the truth.

Responding to the debate, Modise asked the presiding officer, Supra Mahumapelo, to allow her to use the word "f***l", as she did in an interview with the Mail & Guardian last week.

Modise said: "I will reiterate what I said: We put f***l on that ship. Nothing."

She said she agreed with everything Marais said, apart from his remarks on Russia.

"They insisted that your relationship with Israel, no one can talk against, but the relationship of the ANC with Russia, which far outdates us coming into this House, must be tampered with," she said.

"The relationship, which is between the Russian Army and the South African army, predates me coming into this [portfolio], predates the relationship, and the ordering of whatever it was on that ship that was delivered, the Lady R spectacle.

"Now, maybe we should be advised that we should jettison every relationship that we have, and maybe you must tell us, honourable members, whether the 40 members of the defence secretariat and military who are on their way, in the next few weeks to the US, must be stopped, because then you are going to tell us we are also sucking up to the US."

She said she welcomed Ramaphosa's decision to appoint a judge to investigate the Lady R matter.

"I think I would still be able to say, I will reiterate what I said, that defence force, if it has lied to me that something was put in, that will be a matter. All the documentation from the time the order was made in 2018, until the time of the offloading, all the documentation of SARS, will be made available to that inquiry, so that we can at least be allowed to think and proceed with other business of defence."

After Modise said "f***l", the DA's Andrew Whitfield objected and asked whether it was parliamentary to use the word.

"There is nothing wrong with the word f***l!" interjected ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina.

Modise said Whitfield's point of order was a "ploy to derail" her - and, as a former Speaker, she knows the rules of Parliament.

Mahumapelo said he would come back with a ruling.

After Modise spoke, Mahumapelo said, basing his ruling on the Urban Dictionary, it was not offensive or a swear word.

However, in May 2018, during the Sport budget vote debate, the EFF's Nazier Paulsen said: "We fear f***l!"

He was immediately ordered to withdraw by the ANC's Amos Masondo, who had presided over the mini-plenary.