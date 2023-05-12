LadyRussiagate: Denel denies any involvement in supplying weapons to Russia

Rheinmetall Denel Munition denied any involvement in supplying weapons to Russia.

The US has accused SA of providing ammunition to Russia via a vessel which docked in Simon's Town last year.

The Navy told News24 the matter is with the Presidency.

As South Africa scrambles to deal with a diplomatic crisis brought on by America's claims that the country sold arms to Russia, Rheinmetall Denel Munition (RDM) has vehemently denied any involvement in supplying weapons to Vladimir Putin's forces.

In a statement sent to News24 on Friday, the munition's firm said: "RDM has not delivered any goods to the named ship and has no knowledge of the matter beyond what has so far been reported in the media and, therefore, cannot provide any comment."

RDM was referring to the Lady R, the Russian ship which docked in the Simon's Town naval base in December last year. At the time, eyewitnesses reported seeing goods off-loaded from the ship in the dead of night.

Three weeks after the Lady R docked in Simon's Town, Defence Minister Thandi Modise seemed to suggest goods may have been loaded onto the vessel.

Modise said at the time:

What we do know is that whatever contents this vessel was getting were ordered long before Covid-19.

RDM supplies selected munitions and explosive-related products to armed forces and police in South Africa and worldwide.

RDM has two factories in Cape Town - one in Somerset West, outside Cape Town, and a chemical factory for raw materials at Krantzkop, close to Wellington, Western Cape.

News24 PHOTO: Marvin Charles, News24

On Thursday, the US ambassador to South Africa, Reuben Brigety, said America was convinced that South Africa had supplied arms to Russia.

South Africa's ministers have been criticised for not taking Russia to task because of its invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

While the government claims it has taken a non-aligned stance, it has been criticised for tacitly supporting Russia.

The Presidency said on Thursday evening that an independent inquiry, led by a retired judge, would investigate the allegations.

The Presidency said it noted Brigety's remarks "with concern".

The SA Navy told News24 it could not comment on the matter as they were told that, because the matter was now with the Presidency, it was "out of their level".

Meanwhile, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation announced on Friday that it would take steps against Brigety, for not following the proper diplomatic channels to express his country's concerns.

Brigety was due to meet International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor later on Friday.