#LadyRussiagate | Dirco claims US ambassador 'apologised unreservedly' for saying SA supplied arms to Russia

  • Dirco claimed that Reuben Brigety admitted he crossed the line and apologised unreservedly.
  • The US ambassador is, however, yet to provide his version.
  • Brigety, on Thursday, said America was convinced that SA had supplied arms to Russia. 

The US ambassador to SA, Reuben Brigety, allegedly "admitted that he crossed the line and apologised unreservedly" after his comments that South Africa supplied arms to Russia, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) claimed on Friday.

Brigety was on Friday asked to explain his conduct, after Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela said the government expressed its "utter displeasure" at the ambassador's statements.

"Dirco finds this behaviour by the US ambassador to South Africa puzzling and at odds with the mutually beneficial and cordial relationship that exists between the United States of America and South Africa," he said.

"South Africa is known globally for having one of the most stringent processes when selling arms to other countries. The process is managed by the National Convention Arms Control Committee, which was created through an Act of Parliament, the National Conventional Arms Control Act 41 of 2002, and the Constitution."

Dirco welcomed the decision by President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint a judicial inquiry into the allegations.

ROLLING COVERAGE | Reaction after US ambassador accuses SA of supplying ammunition to Russia

"This process will allow for facts to be established and for role-players to be identified. Anyone found to have broken the law will face severe consequences," said Monyela.

"South Africa calls on the US Embassy in Pretoria to use established diplomatic channels of communication to convey any concerns or to seek clarity on any misunderstandings that may arise in the bilateral relationship."

Brigety was expected to publish his version of the meeting on social media.

He had, on Thursday, accused South Africa of supplying arms to Russia, saying that he would bet his life on it.

South Africa's ministers have been criticised for not taking Russia to task because of its invasion of Ukraine in February last year. While the government claims it has taken a non-aligned stance, it has been criticised for tacitly supporting Russia.

Ramaphosa and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, spoke to each other on the phone on Friday.

The Kremlin claimed in a statement that the call was initiated by South Africa.

In a read-out of the call, the Kremlin said Ramaphosa and Putin discussed their strategic partnership and intentions to "further intensify mutually beneficial ties in various fields".

The leaders noted the importance of continuing close coordination ahead of preparations for the upcoming second Russia-Africa Summit in Saint Petersburg in late July and the BRICS summit, which will be held in Johannesburg in August, under the South African chairpersonship.

The pair also discussed food security, with Putin saying Russia was ready to supply "significant" volumes of grain and fertiliser to needy African states.

Putin supported Ramaphosa's idea to involve African leaders in discussions regarding a peace process for Ukraine, the Kremlin said.

Comment from Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, will be added once received.

Reuben Brigety
Dr Reuben E Brigety.

The Presidency said on Thursday evening that an independent inquiry, led by a retired judge, would investigate the allegations.

The Presidency previously said it noted Brigety's remarks "with concern".

It's been five months since the US-sanctioned Russian vessel, 'Lady R', docked in Simons Town's naval harbour, under mysterious circumstances, and residents in the area were still in the dark about what it was doing there.

On Friday, News24 visited Simon's Town, which was bustling with tourists.

One resident recalled seeing cargo being offloaded during the night and noticing no activity during the day - but workers would apparently wait until night to start working. 

Another resident, the ward councillor, Simon Liell-Cock, said: "The docking of the Lady R in Simon's Town dockyard was raised with me on the night it docked, and then again on 7 December 2022, when this picture was sent to me. Members of the public raised concerns regarding the suspicious circumstances of the arrival and docking of the ship as well as the loading and unloading of cargo at night."

The commercial vessel, Lady R, with Cyrillic letters on its side, is understood to have sailed into the Simon's Town Naval Base on 6 December last year.

The ship was built in 2004 and is a Ro-Ro (roll-on, roll-off) vessel, meaning it is used mainly for transporting wheeled cargo.

The ship's automatic identification system, which is used to provide the positioning and information about a vessel, seemed to be offline, according to online ship monitoring services.

The Lady R ship that docked in the Western Cape.

The mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis, said it was impossible to believe the South African government had no idea what was loaded on to a Russian ship in one of their own Navy docks.

"Has the president called the chief of the navy to ask, or the head of that navy base? The president's defensive statement reads more like an admission of guilt.

"He comes across as uninvolved and uninterested. And the consequences for South Africa could be very significant. It is truly hard to believe that those who run our country could be this blind to the ramifications of what they do," he said. 

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said: "We cannot afford to risk our economic and diplomatic relationships with key trading partners, such as the United States of America (USA). Our economy is struggling following the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and is under grave risk as a result of severe rolling blackouts.

"Our priority must be to protect our economy and jobs. Trade is a critical part of our path to economic stability."


