LadyRussiagate: Independent inquiry to investigate claims that SA supplied arms to Russia - Presidency





The US said arms and ammunition were loaded onto a Russian ship that docked in Simon's Town in December.

The Presidency said it was disappointed the US did not wait for the outcome of a probe into the allegations.

It said an independent inquiry, led by a retired judge, would investigate the allegations.

The Presidency said it was disappointed the United States (US) did not abide by an agreement to wait for the outcome of an investigation into why a Russian vessel docked at the Simon's Town naval base in Cape Town in December last year.



Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, released a much-awaited statement on Thursday night in the wake of claims by the US Ambassador to South Africa, Reuben Brigety, that South Africa provided arms to Russia via the Lady R vessel.

Brigety said America was convinced that South Africa, despite the fact that it claims to take a non-aligned stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, had supplied arms to Vladimir Putin's army.

The Presidency said it noted Brigety's remarks "with concern".

"The Ambassador's remarks undermine the spirit of cooperation and partnership that characterised the recent engagements between US government officials and a South African official delegation, led by National Security Special Advisor to the President, Sydney Mufamadi," said Magwenya.

The Presidency has noted with concern remarks attributed to the United States Ambassador to South Africa, Reuben E Brigety, alleging the supply by South Africa of weapons to Russia.

"Allegations have since been made about the purpose of the voyage. While no evidence has been provided to date to support these allegations, the government has undertaken to institute an independent inquiry, to be led by a retired judge."



He said that, in recent engagements between the South African delegation and US officials, the Lady R matter was discussed.

"It is, therefore, disappointing that the US Ambassador has adopted a counter-productive public posture that undermines the understanding reached on the matter and the very positive and constructive engagements between the two delegations."

The Ukraine Embassy in South Africa said it would request an "urgent" meeting with Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise.

