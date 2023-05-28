6m ago

Share

#LadyRussiagate: Ramaphosa appoints retired judge Phineas Mojapelo to chair panel probing allegations

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
Retired SCA judge Phineas Mojapelo has been appointed to chair an independent panel probing Russian arms allegations.
Retired SCA judge Phineas Mojapelo has been appointed to chair an independent panel probing Russian arms allegations.
PHOTO: Isabel Venter
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed retired Supreme Court judge Phineas Mojapelo to chair a panel that will investigate the veracity of allegations related to a Russian vessel docked in Simon's Town last year.
  • Advocate Leah Gcabashe and former basic education deputy minister Enver Surty will assist Mojapelo.
  • They have six weeks from today to conclude their investigation.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed former Supreme Court judge Phineas Mojapelo to chair a three-member independent panel tasked with investigating the veracity of allegations related to the docking of Russian vessel, the Lady R, in Simon's Town in December last year.

In a media statement on Sunday, the Presidency said government seeks to establish the circumstances that led to the docking of the ship, the alleged loading of cargo, and the departure of the Lady R cargo ship from Simon's Town, during the period of 6-9 December 2022.

"The president has appointed Judge PMD Mojapelo as chairperson, together with [advocate] Leah Gcabashe SC, and former deputy minister of basic education, Enver Surty, as other panel members," the statement read.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said: "The president decided to establish the inquiry because of the seriousness of the allegations, the extent of public interest, and the impact of this matter on South Africa's international relations."

Ramaphosa had announced on 11 May 2023 that he would establish an independent inquiry headed by a retired judge after United States Ambassador to SA Reuben Brigety raised concerns by his country that SA had allegedly supplied weapons and ammunition to aid Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.

Brigety said this was a betrayal of the stance of non-alignment that SA had been publicly claiming.

The panel has been tasked with establishing whether there were any persons who were aware of the cargo ship's arrival and, if any, the contents to be offloaded or loaded, the departure, and destination of the cargo.

Furthermore, the panel will evaluate whether constitutional, legal, or other obligations were complied with in relation to the abovementioned.

According to the Presidency: "The panel's report will include recommendations on any steps that may need to be taken in light of their findings, or as a result of any breaches that may have occurred."

"The panel will report directly to the president and will be supported administratively by personnel in the Presidency assigned to this task by the director-general in the Presidency."

The panel will finalise its investigation within six weeks of its appointment, and will be expected to submit its report to the president within two weeks of concluding its work.

The Presidency, however, stated that the panel may request an extension of this time frame should it be necessary.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
phineas mojapelocyril ramaphosarussiasouth africadiplomacypoliticssecuritygovernment
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What's your take on the task team looking into Russian President Vladimir Putin's possible visit to SA in August?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I doubt they'll find a legal loophole
24% - 1365 votes
Putin is coming, it's just a formality
76% - 4236 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | Herman Mashaba's buy-ography: Inside ActionSA leader's deceptive R12.5m book deal

22 May

LISTEN | Herman Mashaba's buy-ography: Inside ActionSA leader's deceptive R12.5m book deal
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: He wants sex, you don’t. Here’s why and how to cope

17 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: He wants sex, you don’t. Here’s why and how to cope
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.66
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
24.27
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
21.10
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.81
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Platinum
1,022.46
0.0%
Palladium
1,423.51
0.0%
Gold
1,946.75
0.0%
Silver
23.32
0.0%
Brent Crude
76.95
+0.9%
Top 40
71,404
+0.6%
All Share
76,590
+0.5%
Resource 10
67,438
+0.5%
Industrial 25
106,353
+1.0%
Financial 15
14,654
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show

24 May

Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show
'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in...

19 May

'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in class by day for degree
Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first

17 May

Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first
'Where to next?': 83-year-old granny tackles Machu Picchu mere months after brain...

17 May

'Where to next?': 83-year-old granny tackles Machu Picchu mere months after brain surgery
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later

23 May

4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo