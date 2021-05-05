Lamola hopeful Zondo Commission will wrap up in June amid cash squeeze

The Zondo Commission needs to complete its work by June.

That is the plea from Justice Minister Ronald Lamola.

On Wednesday, Lamola briefed Parliament’s Justice Committee on the department's annual performance plan.

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola is hoping the Zondo Commission will complete its work by June.



He told Parliament the commission was squeezing the department's finances as R75 million had to be reprioritised to fund the last leg of its work.

On Wednesday, Lamola and several senior officials appeared before the Justice Committee to present the department's annual performance plan.

According to EWN, ANC MP Bulelani Magwanishe was among the MPs pressing Lamola for answers, questioning if 30 June would indeed be the deadline.

Lamola said National Treasury had made R75 million available for the commission to continue its work.

He added the commission - which had cost almost R800 million - had become a little too costly, adding the department had to cut from some of its programmes.

READ | Don't be fooled by Ramaphosa, the ANC knew early on, and chose to do nothing

In February, the Gauteng High Court extended the commission by three months, following an urgent application by its chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

His application for the extension, which was not opposed by any party, was granted by Judge Nomonde Mngqibisa-Thusi.

Her ruling was Zondo had until 30 June to finalise the commission's investigation report.

Zondo previously argued the commission had been prevented from hearing evidence for three months due to the lockdown.