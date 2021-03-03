Lamola in talks with Treasury to ensure Zondo commission funds don't run dry

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola will continue to engage with Treasury to ensure that the Zondo commission is funded.

This, after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said the commission must finish its work with the money already allocated.

Lamola was confident that the commission would conclude its work.

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola says "engagements" with National Treasury is continuing to ensure that the Zondo commission is resourced and that it can finalise its work.

This, after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni, at a briefing after delivering his budget speech last week, indicated that the commission was expected to finish its work with the R63 million it was granted earlier.

The commission's deadline was also extended by three months last week, and Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane said at the same briefing that any additional funds to cover this extension would have to be reprioritised from the Department of Justice and Correctional Services' budget, with Treasury's help.



On Wednesday, Lamola answered questions in the National Assembly with the other ministers from the security cluster.

Resources

ACDP MP Steve Swart said he was concerned about the lack of further resources to the commission and asked if this would be a further constraint in the commission completing its work.

"Yes, it is a further constraint," answered Lamola.

He said he would do everything possible to ensure that the commission completed its work. This would include further engagements with Treasury.

He was adamant that the commission would conclude its work and that the resources would be found.

After an extension to 31 March 2021 was granted last year, the commission approached the court again this year for an extension and it was granted until 30 June.