Lamola praises Constitution as a 'living document' as 25th anniversary of signing is marked

Juniour Khumalo
Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola.
  • Justice Minister Ronald Lamola praised the strides made by South Africa since the introduction of the Constitution. 
  • He said a lot had been accomplished in the 25 years since it was signed into law.
  • Lamola said despite his party’s failure to amend Sections 25 of the Constitution, the government was still committed to ensuring that landless citizens become landowners.

The signing of the Constitution into law 25 years ago helped usher in many freedoms in South Africa, but more must be done as the country still languishes among the most unequal in the world, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said on Friday. 

Lamola said South Africa has made great strides in the past 25 years towards attaining equality for all through laws on essential services, extended recognition of marriage rights to same-sex partners, and other progressive legal advances, but it is not enough yet.

Lamola joined delegates which included former Constitutional Court judge Albie Sachs, during a webinar hosted by the SA Human Rights Commission to mark the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Constitution into law. 

Former president Nelson Mandela signed the Constitution into law on 10 December 1996, and it was adopted on 4 February 1997.

Lamola said while the country might not be where it wanted to be in achieving equality for all its citizens, its progress so far was highly commendable.  

"The 10th of December, although not designated as a holiday, is still a very significant day that ought to be celebrated, as it marks the day former president Nelson Mandela signed into law our Constitution that has brought with it so many freedoms for our people," said Lamola.

However, he felt that more could still be done using the Constitution as a catalyst for fostering equality and an inclusive society. 

Lamola said while the ANC has failed to make changes to Section 25 of the Constitution, there were still many bills before the national assembly such as the Extension of Security of Tenure Amendment Bill and the Communal Land Tenure Bill which could ensure that disenfranchised and landless citizens could receive equitable access to land. 

He said the Covid-19 pandemic had also forced the current administration to limit some of the rights in the Constitution.

He said this had been done to protect citizens, and had passed the test of many court challenges. 

Lamola added that the Constitution was a living document, continuously being moulded to serve the rights of all citizens. 

The 25th anniversary coincided with International Human Rights Day. 

Lamola bemoaned what he called the infringing on human rights being committed by developed countries which are hoarding vaccines at the cost for less developed nations. 

He said the travel bans on southern African countries because of Covid-19 were also unwarranted, and that developed countries ought to have praised South African scientists for warning the world of the new Omicron variant instead.

Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang said some of the biggest threats that have emerged to the Constitution was the poor voter turnout in the recent municipal elections.  

He was shocked to see that people voted for candidates in the Kannaland Municipality, in the Western Cape, who had criminal convictions. 

