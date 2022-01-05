1h ago

Lamola slams incident at ConCourt as an 'attack on democracy'

accreditation
Lwandile Bhengu
  • A 36-year-old man has been arrested for smashing the windows and doors at the Constitutional Court.
  • Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has called the incident an attack on democracy.
  • The man is expected to appear in court soon.

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has called the attack on the Constitutional Court an attack on democracy.

This after the police arrested a hammer-wielding man for shattering the building's windows on Wednesday. 

"The Constitutional Court is a powerful symbol of our constitutional dispensation, the supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law in our country. Any person who attacks the Constitutional Court - or any other of our democratic institutions for that matter - is attacking democracy and what it represents," Lamola said. 

READ | Man arrested for allegedly smashing windows at ConCourt

On Wednesday, while police officers were processing the scene, a group of people aboard Johannesburg's red tour bus had front row seats to the scene of the crime. 

Several windows and glass doors were smashed on the side of the Constitutional Court building which was cordoned off from the usual high volumes of foot traffic.

"The site of the Constitutional Court is a historical landmark as it represents our struggle for freedom. It was specifically designed to reflect the values of our new constitutional democracy, and Nelson Mandela himself called the building a beacon of light, a symbol of hope and celebration," said Lamola.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Robert Netshiunda told News24 the police had fired a warning shot when they arrived on the scene to stop the man. 

GRAPHIC | The state capture commission's work in numbers

The 36-year-old was arrested and charged with malicious damage to property and was expected to appear in court soon.

News24 enquired with security at the precinct about CCTV footage and were told it was "sensitive information".

Meanwhile, Alison Tilley and Mbekezeli Benjamin from the Judges Matter project said while it was not clear whether the incident was related to the release of the Zondo Commission's report into state capture, "it is nevertheless gravely worrying".

Judges Matter is an independent transparency project that monitors the appointment of judges, their discipline and misconduct and the governance system of the judiciary in South Africa.

