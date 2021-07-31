2h ago

add bookmark

Lamola welcomes ConCourt ruling that Jon Qwelane's piece amounts to hate speech

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Jon Qwelane. (Photo: Beeld)
Jon Qwelane. (Photo: Beeld)
  • Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has welcomed the ruling by the Constitutional Court against Jon Qwelane.
  • The court found Qwelane's 2008 newspaper article about the LGBTIQ+ community was harmful and propagate hatred.
  • Lamola said the ruling provided legal certainty and deepens constitutionalism.

"This can only serve to deepen constitutionalism in our society."

So said Justice Minister Ronald Lamola who welcomed the Constitutional Court ruling against Jon Qwelane.

The former journalist, broadcaster and ambassador penned a column in 2008, where he raised his views about the LGBTIQ+ community.

Lamola said he welcomed the 30 July unanimous judgment by Justice Steven Majiedt in an application for confirmation of an order of constitutional invalidity granted by the Supreme Court of Appeal of the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act (PEPUDA).

He added Qwelane authored a newspaper article comparing LGBTIQ+ people to “animals and holding them responsible for the degeneration of values in society”. 

READ: ConCourt finds Qwelane's column constitutes hate speech, but declares section of Equality Act unconstitutional

The SA Human Rights Commission referred the hate speech complaint to the Equality Court, while Qwelane, in response, instituted a constitutional challenge against Section 10(1) of PEPUDA, which defines and prohibits hate speech. 

"The court found Section 10[1] of the Equality Act to be unconstitutional to the extent of the inclusion of the term 'hurtful'. The court further held that the declaration of constitutional invalidity should be suspended for 24 months to afford Parliament an opportunity to remedy the constitutional defect. 

"Importantly, the court ordered that in the interim, section 10 should be read to refer exclusively to speech that is harmful and incites hatred. Qwelane's offending statements, made against the LGBTIQ+ community, were declared by the court as being harmful and to incite harm and propagate hatred and thus amounts to hate speech," Lamola said. 

ALSO READ: Qwelane hate speech case: The Bible is also anti-gay, but it's not banned - advocate

"We welcome the judgment as it brings certainty and clarity as to what constitutes hate speech. With this certainty, other pending draft legislation, such as the Prevention and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Bill, which is currently before Parliament, may proceed.

"This judgment comes at a time when our country marks the 25th anniversary of the Constitution. Judgments such as these provide legal certainty and develop our constitutional jurisprudence on freedom of expression and equality issues. This can only serve to deepen constitutionalism in our society," he added.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ronald lamolajon qwelanegautenghate speechracism
Lottery
Lekker Friday for two Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should Covid-19 vaccinations be mandatory for employees in workplaces?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it is the responsible thing to do
46% - 4034 votes
No, vaccination should be an individual choice
43% - 3762 votes
No, but those who are unvaccinated should have to work from home
11% - 937 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

15h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
view
Rand - Dollar
14.59
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.30
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.34
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.73
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,814.19
0.0%
Silver
25.49
0.0%
Palladium
2,662.50
0.0%
Platinum
1,051.86
0.0%
Brent Crude
75.41
+0.4%
Top 40
62,852
-0.9%
All Share
68,971
-0.9%
Resource 10
70,683
-2.0%
Industrial 25
88,051
-0.4%
Financial 15
12,906
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed...

29 Jul

LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed his van
PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms

27 Jul

PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms
Cape Town NGO teaches life skills to children through sport, even during pandemic

26 Jul

Cape Town NGO teaches life skills to children through sport, even during pandemic
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
SA sensations Leotlela, Simbine & Maswanganyi sprint their way into history: 'I'm...

7h ago

SA sensations Leotlela, Simbine & Maswanganyi sprint their way into history: 'I'm hoping we can all go through'
Devastated Samaai contemplates retirement after Tokyo exit sorrow: 'That wasn't me'

5h ago

Devastated Samaai contemplates retirement after Tokyo exit sorrow: 'That wasn't me'
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 8: Jamaica's Thompson-Herah wins 100m gold … SA's...

10h ago

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 8: Jamaica's Thompson-Herah wins 100m gold … SA's Simbine, Leotlela, Maswanganyi make history
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Thompson-Herah storms to victory in women's Olympic 100m

8h ago

Thompson-Herah storms to victory in women's Olympic 100m
LISTEN | President Ramaphosa calls to congratulate Tatjana Schoenmaker: 'You have...

8h ago

LISTEN | President Ramaphosa calls to congratulate Tatjana Schoenmaker: 'You have lifted the country'
Simbine, Leotlela lead SA sprinters into 100m SF in Tokyo, long-jumper Samaai...

9h ago

Simbine, Leotlela lead SA sprinters into 100m SF in Tokyo, long-jumper Samaai eliminated
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
SA's Bezuidenhout hopes putter can improve as he eyes top finish in Tokyo

9h ago

SA's Bezuidenhout hopes putter can improve as he eyes top finish in Tokyo
Djokovic 'not sure' about US Open fitness after Olympics nightmare

10h ago

Djokovic 'not sure' about US Open fitness after Olympics nightmare
SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Ruswahl Samaai

10h ago

SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Ruswahl Samaai
Springbok captain Kolisi revels in Schoenmaker success: 'It was special'

11h ago

Springbok captain Kolisi revels in Schoenmaker success: 'It was special'
SA's Akani Simbine confident as he looks to race in the moment in Tokyo

13h ago

SA's Akani Simbine confident as he looks to race in the moment in Tokyo
'Emotional' Penny Heyns hails Tatjana Schoenmaker's historic gold: 'It's about time'

14h ago

'Emotional' Penny Heyns hails Tatjana Schoenmaker's historic gold: 'It's about time'
Why old (primary) school values will see Tatjana handle newfound fame with aplomb

18h ago

Why old (primary) school values will see Tatjana handle newfound fame with aplomb
Meet the coaching mind behind Tatjana Schoenmaker's meteoric rise

30 Jul

Meet the coaching mind behind Tatjana Schoenmaker's meteoric rise
WATCH | Schoenmaker gets rousing 'Shosholoza' welcome from Team SA at Tokyo...

30 Jul

WATCH | Schoenmaker gets rousing 'Shosholoza' welcome from Team SA at Tokyo Olympic Village
SA's gallant Olympic hero Schoenmaker fails to propel relay team into semis

30 Jul

SA's gallant Olympic hero Schoenmaker fails to propel relay team into semis
SA men's hockey team bows out of Olympics, women's waterpolo side beaten 33-1

30 Jul

SA men's hockey team bows out of Olympics, women's waterpolo side beaten 33-1
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo