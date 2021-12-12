19m ago

add bookmark

Lancet, Ampath agree to reduce Covid-19 PCR test cost to R500

accreditation
Getrude Makhafola
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Lancet and Ampath private laboratories have reduced their Covid-19 test price to R500.
Lancet and Ampath private laboratories have reduced their Covid-19 test price to R500.
Rodger Bosch/AFP via Getty Images
  • Covid-19 PCR testing by SA's two biggest private laboratories will now cost R500.
  • The Competition Commission said it reached an agreement with the labs to reduce their pricing from R850 per test.
  • The commission urged smaller laboratories to follow suit. The pricing will be reviewed periodically and could be reduced further in the near future.

South Africa's two biggest private laboratories agreed to reduce the price of the Covid-19 PCR test from R850 to R500, with smaller laboratories expected to follow suit, the Competition Commission said on Sunday.

The commission launched a probe into Covid-19 test pricing in October. The investigation found that pricing still remained high despite decreasing costs for the laboratories, which continued to rake in huge profits from an essential service.

Commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele said even though there had been a price reduction from at least R1 000 during the onset of the pandemic to R850, the pricing was excessively high.

The investigation also revealed that the pathology groups have been earning significant profits since March 2020, especially in the current financial year to date. Firms are able to exploit consumers by excessively charging on an essential service.


"We expect other stakeholders, including PathCare, to come forward. We got reports that there are many other small laboratories that are not part of this litigation, and as of yesterday, they charge at least R1 000. We call on them to come forward and offer a price of below R500 per test, including VAT."

READ | How to prepare for the unexpected costs of travelling in a world of uncertainty

Medical aid schemes were also expected to follow suit on the latest price reduction.

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are an acceptable standard for Covid-19 testing, especially for international travelling and hospital procedures.

The laboratories submitted financial statements and detailed Covid-19 testing costs during the investigation.

After evaluating the financials, the commission decided to set the price at R500, said the commission's chief economist James Hodge.

He said:

What is important to state is that these consent agreements also require that the pathologists provide us with changes in cost and the pricing, so that if we must, we can further assess whether a further reduction is required... so it will be an ongoing monitoring process, but at the moment we are comfortable with that.

Regarding laboratories that still charge more despite the price reduction that took effect on Sunday, Bonakele advised the public to report them to the commission.

"Firstly, the medical scheme groups will pass this saving to their members. We expect that everyone will fall in line due to the domino effect of this agreement. If it is not the case, we would like to know. I think it would be great if people let us know if there are instances where they feel they have been overcharged for these tests."

ALSO READ | EU countries expected to agree 9-month duration of Covid pass - sources

Asked whether the laboratory companies would be fined for high pricing, Bonakele said the immediate goal was to secure a reduced price for consumers and help fight the pandemic.

"We could have decided to pursue these companies in order to level a fine against them. That was one of the options on the table. We decided against that because we felt what was more important was an immediate price reduction. A full investigation of the excessive pricing, which is difficult to prosecute, would have taken us a year. It took some compromising for us to get to the price," he said.

For complaints about high testing costs, email the commission on ccsa@compcom.co.za or send a text to 084 743 0000.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
competition commissioncoronavirus
Lottery
3 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who are you rooting for to win the 2021 F1 championship on Sunday?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Lewis Hamilton
28% - 245 votes
Max Verstappen
72% - 629 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.00
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
21.23
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
18.10
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.47
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Gold
1,782.94
0.0%
Silver
22.19
0.0%
Palladium
1,759.11
0.0%
Platinum
946.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
75.15
+1.0%
Top 40
65,390
-0.6%
All Share
71,686
-0.7%
Resource 10
67,951
-0.4%
Industrial 25
95,032
-0.5%
Financial 15
14,113
-1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the...

30 Nov

FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the fashion world
WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours

26 Nov

WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours
WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs

25 Nov

WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo