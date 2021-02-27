1h ago

add bookmark

Land expropriation: Committee 'can read written submissions', no need for 'oral presentations'

Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Parliament's ad hoc committee amending Section 25 of the Constitution resolved not to allow oral submissions.
Parliament's ad hoc committee amending Section 25 of the Constitution resolved not to allow oral submissions.
PHOTO: iStock
  • The ad hoc committee on Section 25 will not hear further oral submissions from stakeholders who made written submissions.
  • Parliament has already given the committee two deadline extensions to complete its work.
  • Throughout Friday's meeting, tempers simmered.

The ad hoc committee amending Section 25 of the Constitution resolved on Friday not to allow oral submissions from stakeholders who have already made written submissions.

Committee chairperson Mathole Motshekga said the members of the committee are literate.

"They can understand and read the written submissions without having to listen to oral presentations. All views, those made at the public hearings, as well as the written submissions, will be taken into account when deliberating on this matter. The quality of the process determines the quality of the product," he said.

READ | Creecy wants courts to clear red tape over Western Cape fishing licenses

While this decision was supported by the EFF – who, like the ANC, supports an amendment – it did not sit well with the DA and FF Plus, who oppose an amendment.

In a statement released after the meeting, DA MP Annelie Lotriet said it is "inconsistent with constitutional provisions on public participation and Parliament's obligations on public involvement in its processes". 

In the statement, Lotriet said:

In his rush to meet deadlines, Motshekga is short-circuiting parliamentary processes and denying South Africans their right to be heard on one of the most consequential pieces of legislation since the dawn of democracy.

FF Plus MP Corné Mulder raised a similar point during the meeting.

Keeping with the programme

He also said there is a precedent that committees invite stakeholders to deliver oral submissions. He said, if it is not allowed now, it will set a new precedent.

Motshekga said the committee isn't rushing; it is merely keeping with the programme it has adopted.

He said Parliament had been "tolerant" with the committee, giving it two deadline extensions to complete its work.

"But, at the same time, we must not abuse Parliament by failure to be loyal to our decisions."

Motshekga also said the "need to hear additional voices has not arisen".

EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu said the matter had already been canvassed widely.

"There's never been – since 1994 – a deeper and more thorough consultative process than this one," said Shivambu.

"We know who stands where."

READ | 'Ramaphosa is not welcome at Nkandla'

Lotriet said the DA will submit a statement of objection to Motshekga.

"We will ask that this statement of objection be read and put on record at the ad-hoc committee's next scheduled sitting," she said in her statement.

Throughout the meeting, tempers simmered.

Motshekga tried to keep the peace, despite an accusation by DA MP Thandeka Mbabama that he is biased.

"I'm not in this chair to put one political party above another. My constitutional obligation is to treat all equal. Don't fear that I'm going to discriminate against anybody on the basis of their political party," he responded.

The committee is expected to adopt the Bill on the constitutional amendments by 19 March.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
parliamentdaanceffsouth africaland expropriationlandpolitics
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
37% - 2370 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
26% - 1711 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 2379 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.09
(-0.16)
ZAR/GBP
21.02
(-0.23)
ZAR/EUR
18.22
(-0.19)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(-0.25)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.54)
Gold
1734.50
(+0.02)
Silver
26.67
(+0.05)
Platinum
1186.51
(+0.42)
Brent Crude
64.40
(-2.56)
Palladium
2310.00
(+0.58)
All Share
66138.05
(-1.99)
Top 40
60754.30
(-2.11)
Financial 15
12200.05
(-1.09)
Industrial 25
86144.34
(-0.81)
Resource 10
67459.85
(-4.14)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo